This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United

It’s 22 years since the teams first met in a Uefa Champions League clash.

By Eoin O'Callaghan Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 4:43 PM
36 minutes ago 1,046 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4300898
Image: Tony Marshall
Image: Tony Marshall

IT TOOK SIR Alex Ferguson a long time to figure out the Champions League. It didn’t help that for the first few years of the tournament’s existence, he was battling quite a number of irritating blockades. 

There was the three foreigner rule and also Manchester United’s general inconsistency in Europe during the mid-90s. Despite the club’s domestic dominance, it wasn’t until Uefa increased the number of teams that United reached the competition’s group stages in 1994. 

And, it proved an eye-opener. Away from home, they were torn to shreds – first by Barcelona at the Camp Nou but also by Goteborg in Sweden. They failed to reach the knockout stages and Ferguson was forced to rethink things.

But, owing to Blackburn’s Premier League victory in 1995, United didn’t return to the Champions League until the autumn of the following year. And they faced an intimidating opening fixture.

Ferguson didn’t fear much but the previous season he’d seen his longtime pal Walter Smith suffer back-to-back humiliations as Rangers conceded four times home and away to Marcello Lippi’s Juventus in the group stages.

The side – with Gianluca Vialli, Fabrizio Ravanelli and Alessandro del Piero up top – went on to win the trophy but it was a somewhat different looking team that took on United in Turin in mid-September.

During the summer, Vialli and Ravanelli had both moved to England – joining Chelsea and Middlesbrough respectively – and in their places came Croatian striker Alen Boksic and Christian Vieri. But Lippi’s most eye-catching capture was Bordeaux midfielder Zinedine Zidane.

Ferguson had monitored both Boksic and Zidane too but went a different route with his off-season purchases.

Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 11.41.20 It was a tough night in Turin for Sir Alex Ferguson.

In came Czech winger Karel Poborsky, Jordi Cruyff from Barcelona, Norwegian defender Ronny Johnsen and his compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And while Lippi’s acquisitions put on a show at the Stadio delle Alpi, United’s faded into the background.

“Men against teenagers,” is how The Independent put it in their match report and it was a pretty accurate description.

As 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing.”

United were battered and struggled to catch their breath for long periods.

Ferguson had tried to nullify Juve’s threat by packing the midfield and playing Eric Cantona as a lone striker with support from Cruyff and Poborsky.  

But, not used to sitting back and absorbing pressure, United were easily picked off.

An unmarked Antonio Conte should’ve netted early on after Boksic whipped in a magnificent cross to the far post but his volley smacked off the ground and bounced over Peter Schmeichel’s crossbar.

Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 11.35.23 Antonio Conte celebrates what he thinks is the opening goal.

Juve thought they’d hit the front when Schmeichel made a mess of a long-range shot and Conte won the race to the rebound. He neatly tapped home and raced away wildly before the whistle went for a ridiculous offside.

But nothing illustrated the gulf in tactical nous more than the hosts’ goal. From a United throw-in deep in the Juve half, they coughed up possession on the edge of the opposition area.

With one simple pass, the entire pitch opened up and Zidane raced clear, Cantona desperately and hopelessly in his dust. United still had three defenders back but just past the halfway line, Zidane used the outside of his boot to slide through a meticulous pass for Boksic to run onto. It was so inch-perfect that there was a fleeting moment when Nicky Butt stuck out a leg, so convinced he could get a touch. But it was an illusion. It curled perfectly into Boksic’s path and as Schmeichel raced towards the edge of his area, the striker stabbed it to the net.

At half-time, the recriminations started in the United dressing room.

Ryan Giggs, used alongside Butt and David Beckham in central midfield, felt Cantona was so unfamiliar with playing as a number nine that he wasn’t showing for the ball enough.

He argued with Ferguson about changing the system and, in frustration, threw a drink that ended up at Ferguson’s feet.

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Juventus v Manchester United Zidane created Alen Boksic's winner with a sumptuous pass. Source: Tony Marshall

Instantly, Brian McClair was ordered to come on and Giggs suffered the ignominy of having been hauled off at half-time in a high-profile European game. Later, he was fined a week’s wages too.

Cruyff and Poborsky were also replaced late on as Ferguson went for broke but Juventus were incredibly comfortable and hardly broke a sweat all evening. United didn’t even muster a shot on target for the entire game.  

The result was incredibly flattering considering the volume of chances Juve conjured but it was another harsh lesson for United and a forgettable European experience.

“We could have lost by more,” Ferguson said afterwards.

If you lose possession at this level they will cut your throats. We were naive but we can still qualify.”

And he was right.  

The group was a decent one for United and despite losing three games from six, they still managed to make it through.

From there, they were faced with a tricky tie against Porto in the quarter-finals but took full advantage of the first-leg being at Old Trafford. They were 2-0 up after 34 minutes and managed to find the net twice more to effectively secure a place in the final four.

Again, they caught a lucky break and while Ajax and Juventus met in the other semi-final – a repeat of the previous year’s decider – United drew Borussia Dortmund.

Still, the team’s shortcomings were on display in both games and with a place in a Champions League final very achievable, United let it slip and failed to find the net in 180 minutes.

Dortmund were solid but unspectacular and though they would go on to beat Juventus in the final, it seemed like an opportunity missed by United.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin O'Callaghan
@eoinocallaghan
eoin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    LEINSTER
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Cronin hopes to move on with Ireland call after Leinster's slip in Toulouse
    'It was a huge occasion for them and you could see what it meant to them'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    The sack looms for defiant Real Madrid boss Lopetegui ahead of El Clasico

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie