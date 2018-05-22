This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'They'll either kill us or praise us' – Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final

The Blancos left back says the knives will be out for his side if they lose to Liverpool, but doesn’t think the season should be considered a disaster.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 May 2018, 8:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,316 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4028742

THE MEDIA WILL “kill” Real Madrid if they fail to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, according to Marcelo.

Madrid are looking to become the first side to win the title in its modern format for the third time in a row, having claimed a second successive crown in Cardiff last year.

But they have endured a difficult campaign domestically in 2017-18, finishing 17 points adrift of champions Barcelona in La Liga and falling at the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Madrid triumphed in the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Supercopa de Espana, but Marcelo believes the critics will be out in force if they do not deliver the goods in Kiev.

“We’ll see what happens after the final. They’ll either kill us or praise us,” he said. “I don’t think this season can be considered a disaster.

It’s the media who will say either one thing or another, but we simply want to win for the club, the fans and our families.”

Team-mate Dani Carvajal conceded Madrid’s season has been far from perfect but urged against an overreaction to their shortcomings.

“It’s been a unique season, with ups and downs, but we’re in the final of the Champions League,” he explained.

“All teams would love to be in Kiev, the Champions League is the most valuable trophy of them all.

“If we don’t win, then it would be unfair to talk about failure. We’ll enter the dressing room with our heads held high, even if that occurs.”

‘I would have preferred it to be Manchester United, but Liverpool deserve respect’

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina being investigated over mafia links

