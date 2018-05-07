  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Monday 7 May, 2018
Mark Williams sinks shot with eyes closed as he sits three frames away from world snooker title

Both Williams and John Higgins are aiming to become the oldest champion since Ray Reardon triumphed in 1978 at the age of 45.

By AFP Monday 7 May 2018, 6:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,052 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3998849
Image: Richard Sellers
Image: Richard Sellers

MARK WILLIAMS REQUIRES only three more frames to win his third world snooker title after taking a 15-10 lead over John Higgins in Mondayâ€™s afternoon session at Sheffieldâ€™s Crucible Theatre.

The 2000 and 2003 champion from Wales started the day 10-7 up after Sundayâ€™s opening exchange and stormed seven frames clear when taking Mondayâ€™s first four frames.

Scotlandâ€™s Higgins, 42, fought back to 14-10, only for Williams to record a break of 44 to annex the 25th frame in the best of 35-frame final.

Williams appears to be in control of proceedings and even potted one shot with his eyes closed.

Facing a shot to put a red ball in the bottom-right pocket, Williams opted to close his eyes and he finished the effort with ease, such is the level of confidence heâ€™s showing in the final.

Both players are aiming to become the oldest champion since Ray Reardon triumphed in 1978 at the age of 45.

Williamsâ€™ fine form to put himself within touching distance of another title caps a remarkable late-career revival.

He did not even qualify in 2017, and last reached the final 15 years ago, when he defeated Ken Doherty.

He nearly retired last year and did not win a ranking title for six years, but Williams has already won two tournaments this season.

Higgins is making his seventh appearance in the sportâ€™s showpiece match and is just one title behind Ronnie Oâ€™Sullivanâ€™s title haul of five with only Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis lifting more trophies at Sheffieldâ€™s Crucible theatre.

The final is set to resume at 19.00.

With additional reporting by SinÃ©ad Farrell

-Â Â© AFP 2018

