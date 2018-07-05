This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Max Holloway forced to pull out of title fight at UFC 226 after health scare

The MMA star was rushed to hospital with concussion-like symptoms this week.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 9:12 AM
35 minutes ago 688 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4109619
Out of action: Max Holloway.
Image: Scott Taetsch
Out of action: Max Holloway.
Out of action: Max Holloway.
Image: Scott Taetsch

UFC FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION Max Holloway has been forced to pull out of UFC 226 after being rushed to hospital with concussion-like symptoms.

Holloway was set to defend his title in the co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas, facing the undefeated Brian Ortega.

A statement from his management team (via ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani) reads, in full:

“Max’s team and UFC staff noticed Max was not normal since late last week. This became obvious to many watching his interviews and public appearances the past few days.

“He was showing concussion like symptoms before he even started his weight cut and was rushed to the ER on Monday where they admitted him overnight. Initial scans seemed ok and he was released Tuesday afternoon but symptoms still continued.

“Max fought with his team to continue with the fight. He showed some improvement over the next day but was still showing obvious symptoms. After open workouts he crashed and was very hard to wake up, when he did he had flashing vision and slurred speech.

“He is now back in the ER for further tests.”

His opponent Ortega also tweeted, reacting to the news:

“It is what it is. We’ll run this shit later.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

FIFA rebukes Maradona’s ‘inappropriate’ referee claims

‘The pressure we’re under this year, it’s an absolute honour to have’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
4 events for... anyone with football fever during the World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
FIFA rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
FIFA rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'This is not the time to talk about this:' Willian unfazed by rumours of move to Barcelona
ENGLAND
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
FRANCE
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
Defiant Sampaoli facing Argentina sack after World Cup shambles - reports
COLOMBIA
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie