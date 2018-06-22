This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 22 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lee Keegan starts at midfield while Colm Boyle set to make his 100th Mayo appearance

Tipperary host Stephen Rochford’s side in Semple Stadium tomorrow evening.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 22 Jun 2018, 9:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,335 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4087345

LEE KEEGAN WILL make his first start of the championship tomorrow evening in Semple Stadium for the qualifier clash between Mayo and Tipperary.

The former Footballer of the Year is one of three additions to Stephen Rochford’s team from their win over Limerick, with Andy Moran and Jason Doherty also starting.

Eoin O’Donoghue, Evan Regan and James Durcan drop to the bench.

Colm Boyle is set to make his 100th appearance for Mayo in a career that has spanned 45 championship and 54 league games.

Keegan has played intermittently at centre-field for Mayo, most notably in the first-half of the drawn All-Ireland semi-final with Roscommon where he scored 1-3 from play.

Liam Kearns has named an unchanged team ahead of the round 2 backdoor game which will be televised live on Sky Sports at 5pm.

Conor Sweeney, a late addition to the team against the Rebels, retains his place in a strong full-forward line alongside Liam McGrath and 2016 All-Star Michael Quinlivan.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)
9. Lee Keegan (Westport)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Cian Hanley (Ballaghaderreen)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber – captain)
15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)
9. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
11. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

‘We all go together’ – The Sydney GAA club leading the way Down Under

Laois boss Sugrue following in the footsteps of Kerry giants Micko and Páidí

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
Sublime! Ahmed Musa's outrageous half-volley is one of the goals of the World Cup
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Southgate criticises English press for team leak
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
ARGENTINA
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
LIONEL MESSI
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie