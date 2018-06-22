Lee Keegan starts at midfield while Colm Boyle set to make his 100th Mayo appearance

LEE KEEGAN WILL make his first start of the championship tomorrow evening in Semple Stadium for the qualifier clash between Mayo and Tipperary.

The former Footballer of the Year is one of three additions to Stephen Rochford’s team from their win over Limerick, with Andy Moran and Jason Doherty also starting.

Eoin O’Donoghue, Evan Regan and James Durcan drop to the bench.

Colm Boyle is set to make his 100th appearance for Mayo in a career that has spanned 45 championship and 54 league games.

Keegan has played intermittently at centre-field for Mayo, most notably in the first-half of the drawn All-Ireland semi-final with Roscommon where he scored 1-3 from play.

Liam Kearns has named an unchanged team ahead of the round 2 backdoor game which will be televised live on Sky Sports at 5pm.

Conor Sweeney, a late addition to the team against the Rebels, retains his place in a strong full-forward line alongside Liam McGrath and 2016 All-Star Michael Quinlivan.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)

4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)

6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)

9. Lee Keegan (Westport)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Cian Hanley (Ballaghaderreen)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber – captain)

15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)

9. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)