Tuesday 26 June, 2018
McGrath open to returning as Déise hurling boss

After stepping down this month, McGrath sees the appeal of coming back when the squad’s young leaders are hitting their peak.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 6,452 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4093901
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DEREK MCGRATH SAYS he will be open to returning as Waterford hurling manager, when the time is right.

The 42-year-old stepped down after six years in charge of the Déise this month, but can see a scenario in the medium to long-term where he would pick up the challenge of chasing an All-Ireland title for his native county once again.

“I’d like to think so, without openly canvassing myself straightaway for it,” said McGrath in an interview on Newstalk’s Off The Ball this evening.

“It’s important the new manager gets space to develop the team in their manner. But I would see a sense of flux over the next five or six years.”

McGrath’s loose timeline would coincide with the peak of some key Déise talents such as Austin Gleeson, Tadhg de Burca and Jamie Barron – currently 22, 22 and 23 respectively.

“I imagine when they get to 27 or 28 they will have a different outlook. They will be the leaders of the team if they aren’t already,” adds McGrath.

“There will come a stage where they will take over the mantle from Kevin (Moran) and Michael (Walsh) and Philip and Pauric (Mahony)…

“It would be appealing at that stage, but who knows what will happen in the meantime.”

‘I think all of us Mayo supporters saw our footballing lives flash before our eyes in Semple Stadium’

There was an unbelievable goal-saving block at MacHale Park over the weekend

