McGrath open to returning as Déise hurling boss

DEREK MCGRATH SAYS he will be open to returning as Waterford hurling manager, when the time is right.

The 42-year-old stepped down after six years in charge of the Déise this month, but can see a scenario in the medium to long-term where he would pick up the challenge of chasing an All-Ireland title for his native county once again.

“I’d like to think so, without openly canvassing myself straightaway for it,” said McGrath in an interview on Newstalk’s Off The Ball this evening.

“It’s important the new manager gets space to develop the team in their manner. But I would see a sense of flux over the next five or six years.”

McGrath’s loose timeline would coincide with the peak of some key Déise talents such as Austin Gleeson, Tadhg de Burca and Jamie Barron – currently 22, 22 and 23 respectively.

“I imagine when they get to 27 or 28 they will have a different outlook. They will be the leaders of the team if they aren’t already,” adds McGrath.

“There will come a stage where they will take over the mantle from Kevin (Moran) and Michael (Walsh) and Philip and Pauric (Mahony)…

“It would be appealing at that stage, but who knows what will happen in the meantime.”