  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi strikes late to down tough Alaves as Barca escape scare on Coutinho's first start

A 2-1 win restored their 11-point lead at the top of La Liga.

By AFP Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 10:11 PM
16 minutes ago 759 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3821632
Messi wheels away in celebration.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Messi wheels away in celebration.
Messi wheels away in celebration.
Image: Manu Fernandez

BARCELONA ESCAPED A scare on Philippe Coutinho’s first start as Lionel Messi struck with a trademark free-kick to drag the La Liga leaders back from a goal down to beat Alaves 2-1 and restore their 11-point lead at the top.

Messi whipped home a beautiful free-kick six minutes from the end to down resilient Alaves, who are just two points from the drop zone in 17th despite John Guidetti silencing the Camp Nou with a shock breakaway opener in the 23rd minute.

Luis Suarez had broken the away side’s tough resistence with a sweet volley from Andres Iniesta’s cross 18 minutes from the end, setting the stage for Messi’s dramatic and stylish winner.

The Argentine’s strike ensures that Barca stay unbeaten in the league, and keeps Atletico Madrid 11 points back despite their 3-0 hammering of Las Palmas earlier.

With Diego Costa out injured, Atletico took a while to get going and had to wait until the 61st minute to open the scoring, Antoine Griezmann latching on to Juanfran’s fine ball down the right flank before dinking neatly over Las Palmas stopper Leandro Chichizola.

“The first half was not very good but the coach gave us a good talking to at half-time, and we responded well,” said Griezmann, whose goal was just his seventh in the league this season but his fourth in league and cup since the turn of the year.

“I feel good, I’ve started the year well and I hope to continue the goals and assists.”

Frenchman Griezmann started the move that led to Atletico’s second, intercepting a loose pass and setting Angel Correa free to scamper down the pitch and feed Fernando Torres, who shifted the ball onto his right foot and lashed home just his second goal of the season, the 600th scored by Atletico in all competitions during Diego Simeone’s seven-year reign as coach.

LaLiga Santander FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves.Jan 28th Coutinho in action. Source: Eric Alonso

An easy tap-in from Thomas Partey after great work from Yannick Carrasco two minutes from time completed the second-half rout of a desperate Las Palmas, who remain second from bottom and five points from safety.

Sevilla were denied the chance to close within three points of Real Madrid and the Champions league places after Angel Rodriguez scored a controversial equaliser deep in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw for Getafe at the Roman Sanchez Pizjaun stadium.

Luis Muriel had slid in a 72nd-minute for hosts but with seconds to spare Juan Cala challenged Sevilla keeper Sergio Rico for a hopeful high ball, and with the Sevilla fans and players clamouring for a free-kick, Angel lashed home the leveller and celebrated under a hail of whistles and boos.

© AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Can anyone stop UL Bohs and the rest of the weekend’s thrilling AIL action

‘People think sports photography is a glamorous game’: 30 years behind the lens

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
Batshuayi brace books fifth-round FA Cup spot for Conte's Blues
'I think it is normal' - Klopp defends VAR after controversies in West Brom loss
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over âAre you alright, gorgeous?â'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’'
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over ‘Are you alright, gorgeous?’'
John O'Flynn due north as Finn Harps seal deal for experienced striker
REVIEW
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie