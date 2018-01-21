  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Title race over? Messi, Suarez rampant as Barcelona go 11 points clear

The Catalan side took advantage of Atletico Madrid and Valencia’s slip-ups earlier this weekend.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 10:16 PM
11 hours ago 8,164 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/3810040
Barcelona are now 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.
Barcelona are now 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.
Barcelona are now 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

LIONEL MESSI AND Luis Suarez scored two goals each as Barcelona secured an impressive 5-0 win away to Real Betis on Sunday.

Betis held their own in a tight first half but they had no answer to Barca’s onslaught after the break. Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring before braces from Messi and Suarez capped a wonderful display.

The result sends Ernesto Valverde’s side 11 points clear at the top of the table, with Atletico Madrid having drawn with Girona and Valencia losing at Las Palmas on Saturday.

Betis had won their previous two matches, scoring eight goals in the process, and they stayed true to their bold pressing approach under Quique Setien during a keenly contested opening 45 minutes.

Barca’s control had been growing, though, despite the loss of Thomas Vermaelen to injury towards the end of the first half, and they deserved the lead given to them by former Sevilla captain Rakitic in the 59th minute.

Messi then fired home with aplomb after good play from Sergio Busquets and Suarez finished well from Rakitic’s cross to complete a devastating spell for the visitors and leave the home fans stunned.

A mazy Messi run and finish made it 4-0 with 11 minutes left and Suarez steered his strike partner’s pass high into the net in the 90th minute for a fifth, giving Barca a firmer grip on the title race and a 14th game without defeat against Betis.

The home side began on the front foot, with Andres Guardado firing narrowly wide after only three minutes, as Barca struggled to get to grips with the home side’s ferocious work-rate.

The visitors slowly settled as Betis began to drop deeper, though, and Sergi Roberto missed a good chance to break the deadlock 25 minutes in when he fired Suarez’s lay-off over the bar.

Source: Premium Sintesi/YouTube

Messi was becoming increasingly involved and he was next to come close to the opening goal, rippling the side-netting from six yards out after Suarez had played him in with a fine pass.

The half ended in disappointment for Barca, though, as Vermaelen limped off with what looked like a hamstring problem, with Samuel Umtiti on to replace him for his first appearance in LaLiga since December 2.

The injury did little to throw the visitors out of their stride as their pressure grew in the second half and they at last found the breakthrough just before the hour mark.

Suarez’s superb throughball picked out the run from Rakitic, who had plenty of time to stride towards goal and slot the ball left-footed beneath Antonio Adan and into the net.

Five minutes later, the game was effectively over. Busquets robbed Fabian Ruiz in his own half and played the ball through to Messi, who turned to face Adan and rifled a low shot into the right-hand corner.

Suarez made certain of the points in the 69th minute, the Uruguay star volleying Rakitic’s cross off the turf and into the bottom-right corner after some more fine play from Messi.

Betis’ fight had all but evaporated and they allowed Messi to score his 19th league goal of the season in style, the 30-year-old weaving his way into the penalty area before side-footing past a disconsolate Adan.

There was just enough time for Messi to lay on a fifth for Suarez and cap a brilliant display, the former Liverpool man blasting the ball high into the net from 12 yards out for his 100th goal in Spain’s top flight after his strike partner had squeezed the ball into his path.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva’s replacement at Watford>

Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Schalke fans tell their player to 'f*** off' after imminent Bayern switch confirmed
Schalke fans tell their player to 'f*** off' after imminent Bayern switch confirmed
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
Former Malaga boss Javi Gracia confirmed as Silva's replacement at Watford
ARSENAL
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Man United and Arsenal agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal - reports
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
FOOTBALL
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale
Neymar? I'd rather watch the golf, says Bale
Kane strike earns Tottenham a point as forward closes in on 100 Premier League goals
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan set for medicals ahead of swap deal
LEINSTER
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
Cronin returns to Ireland mix determined to make up for missing November
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'
Munster blow Castres away with rousing Thomond performance to progress
As it happened: Munster vs Castres, Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie