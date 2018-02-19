Mick McCarthy apologises for swearing during Ipswich goal celebration

Source: EMPICS Sport

IPSWICH TOWN MANAGER Mick McCarthy has apologised for cursing while he celebrated his team’s 89th minute goal against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

The former Ireland boss was captured on television footage using foul language after Luke Chambers put the visitors ahead in the Championship clash, but Ipswich were denied all three points when Timm Klose equalised in stoppage-time.

Safe to say Mick McCarthy enjoyed that goal.... pic.twitter.com/ZGoFMr4r7q — Irish Football Pics (@irish_pics) February 18, 2018

“It was a big moment for us, coming so late in the game. You can get carried away in situations like that,” he told the club’s website.

“To be honest I forgot the cameras were there and can capture every word now. You don’t think about that during the game. For those who were offended by my language, I apologise.

“I’d like to reiterate though that my comments were not aimed at anyone. It was just a reaction to the goal and what it meant at that time.”

