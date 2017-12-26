  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Might Bite dons King George crown at Kempton

It was a third winner of the Boxing Day showpiece for trainer Nicky Henderson.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 5:28 PM
12 hours ago 2,326 Views 6 Comments
Might Bite, ridden by Nico de Boinville, wins The 32Red King George VI Steeple Chase Race run during the 32Red Winter Festival at Kempton Park
Image: Julian Herbert
Image: Julian Herbert

MIGHT BITE WON the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Tuesday to justify 6-4 favouritism and put down a major marker for next year’s Gold Cup.

A third winner of the Boxing Day showpiece for trainer Nicky Henderson and first for jockey Nico de Boinville, Might Bite jumped superbly to hold off outsiders Double Shuffle and Tea For Two.

Might Bite disputed the lead with the well-fancied Bristol De Mai who was hampered by less than foot perfect fencing.

Blessed with a handsome frame and engine to match, the eight-year-old was making amends for his last-fence fall with the race at his mercy in the Grade One novice chase on this card 12 months ago.

There was to be no repeat of that mishap this time around as he pinged the last and stayed on too strongly for Double Shuffle, making a mockery of his 50-1 starting price, with 20-1 chance Tea For Two third for Lizzie Kelly.

He was great, wasn’t he?” Henderson, with a tear in his eye, told ITV television.

“He enjoys doing that, he’s so exuberant, I don’t know what happened this time last year, but he’s done it great.”

Henderson added: “He’s got so much presence, lots of charisma, you can’t help but love him. He’s so gorgeous, he likes to show off.”

De Boinville added: “He was fantastic. Bristol de Mai was making few mistakes so I let him go and enjoy it, he’s given me a terrific spin.”

Of the beaten horses last year’s winner Thistlecrack ran a significant race in fourth as he continues his journey back to full fitness after injury.

Henderson enjoyed a Grade One double with Might Bite’s success preceded by stablemate Buveur d’Air’s win in the Christmas Hurdle.

The reigning Champion Hurdler oozed class to quicken past The New One on the run-in to justify his prohibitive 2-11 odds.

Earlier, Bryony Frost became only the second woman jockey to notch up a Grade One success in the Kauto Star Novices Chase, two years after Kelly on Tea For Two had created history in the same event.

Frost came good on Black Corton, the 4-1 shot co-owned by British television presenter Jeremy Kyle.

I am so proud of him, He’s my world,” beamed Frost, telling ITV: “Turning for home I said, ’fill your lungs Blackie, it’s time to rock and roll’.”

Winning trainer Paul Nicholls added: “What a fantastic ride — her first in a Grade 1.”

© AFP 2017

AFP

