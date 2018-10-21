This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 October, 2018
Icardi settles Milan derby with dramatic late winner

Inter captain Mauro Icardi capitalised on an error from Gianluigi Donnarumma to head in an injury-time winner at San Siro.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,205 Views No Comments
Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring against AC Milan.
MAURO ICARDI SCORED a 92nd-minute winner as Inter downed rivals AC Milan 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday.

Icardi was his side’s hero with a late strike that completed his hat-trick against the Rossoneri in the same fixture last season, and he once again came up trumps in the derby by heading home in added time at San Siro.

The right-wing cross from Matias Vecino was an inviting one for Icardi, but Inter’s captain was fortunate Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma initially came to claim the ball only to misjudge the flight, leaving the striker to nod into an unguarded net.

Victory for Inter extends their winning run to seven games in all competitions, while Milan taste defeat for the first time in nine matches.

Icardi had scored five goals in his last five club appearances and the Argentina international had the ball in the net in the 11th minute, only for his effort to rightly be ruled out for offside.

Lucas Biglia was then booked for a rash challenge on Radja Nainggolan, but replays suggested the Inter midfielder – who later limped off ahead of the midweek Champions League clash with Barcelona – was also fortunate to avoid punishment.

Stefan de Vrij hit the woodwork before Milan also had a goal chalked off, Mateo Musacchio having marginally strayed beyond the last defender to convert a Suso cross from close range.

Matteo Politano sent a mishit volley narrowly wide in the 58th minute and Hakan Calhanoglu fired off target, but neither goalkeeper had much to do in a derby distinctly lacking in quality.

Donnarumma, though, would ultimately cost Milan by horribly misjudging Vecino’s delivery from out wide, giving Icardi the chance to once again grab the headlines against Milan.

