  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho comes to Conte and Chelsea's defence after 'ridiculous' criticism

The Blues came in for intense criticism after losing to Manchester City, but the rival manager doesn’t believe the harsh talk is warranted.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 9:22 AM
5 hours ago 7,074 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3887411

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Jose Mourinho surprisingly came to the defence of former club Chelsea and embattled coach Antonio Conte, calling criticism of them “unfair”.

Mourinho and Conte have not seen eye-to-eye for the majority of the latter’s time in England, with the pair engaging in a protracted and often unseemly war of words this season.

During their spat, Mourinho questioned Conte’s integrity for becoming embroiled in a match-fixing scandal – from which the Italian was later exonerated – and the Blues boss responded by calling his rival a “little man”.

But their relationship appeared to have mellowed during Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to United on February 25, with the pair shaking hands.

That game saw United make a slow start and they did so again on Monday in the dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace, with comparisons made between the two contests, but Mourinho insists the only common denominator is strong opposition.

“Honestly, I know what you are writing as a consequence of yesterday,” Mourinho told reporters at Selhurst Park, 24 hours after Conte’s side came under fire for their defensive approach in a 1-0 defeat at runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“But Chelsea is a fantastic team and, I know it looks a bit strange because you know we had problems in the past, but it’s quite ridiculous that I have to say how unfair it is to speak the way people are speaking about the English champion.

“They are still the English champion. Chelsea was strong against us. They started very strong and created difficulty in that initial part of the game.

“And tonight [Monday] I think Roy [Hodgson, Palace manager] was strong. We were expecting [Jairo] Riedewald in defensive midfield and [Alexander] Sorloth out left, but he came with a 4-4-2, two aggressive strikers together, strong in the air then dropping back to defend.

“Roy was very good. I don’t even want to blame my players and say the start was not good.

“The start was not good because they [Palace] were good and matches like this [going behind early], it’s only possible if the two teams are good.”

Monday’s win gave Mourinho’s side a nine-point edge over fifth-placed Chelsea, with the Blues sitting just five points back of Spurs in the race for the top four.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘We still need him, we will use him’: Klopp says Lallana has important role to play for Liverpool

‘No wonder Mourinho has left him out’ – Neville rips Pogba’s first-half showing against Palace

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
Mourinho comes to Conte and Chelsea's defence after 'ridiculous' criticism
'No wonder Mourinho has left him out' - Neville rips Pogba's first-half showing against Palace
ARSENAL
'We didn't have the confidence we needed to push ourselves'
'We didn't have the confidence we needed to push ourselves'
Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at 'stupid' Neville and Henry criticism
'Your goalkeeper can’t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
FOOTBALL
'We still need him, we will use him': Klopp says Lallana has important role to play for Liverpool
'We still need him, we will use him': Klopp says Lallana has important role to play for Liverpool
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
Pep Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
IRELAND
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
'When Ringer was being compared to Drico, I remember saying ‘oh God, that poor young fella’'
Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry
SCOTLAND
Snow forces Schmidt's squad to move training to Abbotstown
Snow forces Schmidt's squad to move training to Abbotstown
Furlong and Henderson to train fully as Daly and Herring join Ireland squad
Old Firm primed for Scottish Cup as Celtic and Rangers drawn together in semi-final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie