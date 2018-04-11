Kerry progress to Munster minor semi-final after seeing off Tipperary

Tipperary 0-4

Kerry 1-15

Jason Oâ€™Connor reports from Semple Stadium, Thurles

KERRYâ€™S 25TH CONSECUTIVE victory at minor level was not the most exhilarating but the four-in-a-row All-Ireland minor holders still had 14 points to spare over Tipperary in Thurles thisÂ evening.

The Kingdom registered the opening three points, before Jack English scored the first

of Tipperaryâ€™s three first-half points in the sixth minute.

Paul Walsh was the pick of theÂ Kerry forwards on the night, slotting over three points in the first period, just like English, but the Kingdom were disappointed to leave three goalscoring opportunities after them.

TippÂ goalkeeper Callan Scally saved two of them from Patrick Dâ€™Arcy and Jack Kennelly, whileÂ RuaidhrÃ­ Ã“ Beaglaoich blazed over his effort as the visitorsâ€™ advantage at the break stood at 0-7 to 0-3.

The Munster and All-Ireland holders scored the first three points of the second period

as well, before Walsh threaded a fine ball through to Ã“ Beaglaoich in the 40th minute, whichÂ saw him taken down by Tipp centre-back Kevin Hayes and a penalty awarded by refereeÂ Donnacha Oâ€™Callaghan.

Referee Donnacha O'Callaghan issues Tipperary's Kevin Hayes with a second card. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Hayes was dismissed for a combination of a yellow and black cardÂ as Walsh sent Scully the wrong way with his spot-kick to open up a lead of 1-10 to 0-3. SubstituteÂ Conor Whelan kicked a decent point for Tippâ€™s only second-half score on the three-quarter

mark in what was a pretty processional and lethargic second-half.

Kerry will play Cork in the Munster semi-final on Wednesday, 8 May. Tipperary meet Limerick in first losers round playoff next week, with the winner to face Waterford for last semi-final berth.

Scorers for Kerry: Paul Walsh (1-3, 1p), RuaidhrÃ­ Ã“ Beaglaoich (0-5, 4f), Dylan Geaney

(02, 2f), Jack Kennelly, Killian Falvey, Patrick Dâ€™Arcy, Paul Oâ€™Shea and Sean Quilter (â€˜45â€™)

(0-1 each)

Scorers for Tipperary: Jack English (0-3, 2f) and Conor Whelan (0-1)

Tipperary

1. Callum Scally (Nenagh Eire Ã“g)

2. Tommy McDonagh (Cahir)

3. Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

4. Christy McDonagh (Cahir)

5. Mark Oâ€™Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

6. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkery-Borris)

7. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Billy Murphy (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

9. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

10. Max Hackett (Moycarkery-Borris)

11. Alan Flannery (Galtee Rovers)

12. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Danaskeigh Kickhams)

13. Christy English (Ballyporeen)

14. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

15. Eddie Daly (Knockavilla-Danaskeigh Kickhams)

Subs

23. Dylan Farrelly (Clerihan) for Flannery (H/T)

19. Gavin Meagher (Inane Rovers) for Tommy McDonagh (36)

20. Conor Whelan (Mullinahoe) for Murphy (43)

17. John Oâ€™Sullivan (Galtee Rovers) for Ryan (49)

21. Rhys Byron (Galtee Rovers) for Daly (57)

Kerry

1. Marc Kelliher (Glenflesk)

2. Conor Flannery (Dingle)

3. Kieran Oâ€™Donoghue (Legion)

4. Owen Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla)

5. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul)

6. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks)

7. Dan Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Darragh Rahilly (Rathmore)

9. Darragh Lyne (Legion)

10. Paul Walsh (Brosna)

11. Paul Oâ€™Shea (Kilcummin)

12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

13. Patrick Dâ€™Arcy (Glenflesk)

14. Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue)

15. RuaidhrÃ­ Ã“ Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht)

Subs

21. David Dineen (Rathmore) for Rahilly (43)

17. Jack Oâ€™Connor (Beaufort) for Dâ€™Arcy (47)

19. David Mangan (Laune Rangers) for Oâ€™Donoghue (49)

20. Sean Quilter (Austin Stacks) for Lyne (53)

23. Dylan Geaney (Dingle) for Ã“ Beaglaoich (56)

22. James McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks) for Falvey (59)

Referee: Donnacha Oâ€™Callaghan (Limerick)

