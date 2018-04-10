  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Kerry and Tipperary unveil teams for Munster minor football opener

The Limerick team has also been named for Wednesday’s clash against Clare.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 8:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,568 Views 1 Comment
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

KERRY MINOR MANAGER Peter Keane has named his side for Wednesdayâ€™s Munster quarter-final with Tipperary in Thurles.

Keane led the Kingdom minors to All-Ireland glory last season and will be hoping to build on their U17 Munster success from 2017.

The starting 15 includes four players from theÂ Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne team who reached the Hogan Cup semi-finals this year â€“ Conor Flannery, Colm Moriarty, Killian Falvey andÂ RuaidhrÃ­ Ã“ BeaglaoÃ­ch â€“ whileÂ Dylan Geaney makes the bench.

Kilcumminâ€™s Paul Oâ€™Shea captains the side from centre-forward.

Tipperary boss Matt Oâ€™Doherty has also named his team for the Semple Stadium clash, while Limerick have named their starting 15 to play Clare.

Kerry (vs Tipperary)

1. Mark Kelliher (Glenflesk)

2. Conor Flannery (Dingle)
3. Kieran Oâ€™Donoghue (Killarney Legion)
4. Owen Fitgerald (Gneeveguilla)

5. Colm Moriarty (Annascaul)
6. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)
7. Dan Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Darragh Rahilly (Rathmore)
9. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion)

10. Paul Walsh (Brosna)
11. Paul Oâ€™Shea (Kilcummin)
12. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

13. Patrick Dâ€™Arcy (Glenflesk)
14. Jack Kennelly (Ballydonoghue)
15. RuaidhrÃ­ Ã“ BeaglaoÃ­ch (An Ghaeltacht)

Subs

16. Keith Oâ€™Leary (Kilcummin)
17. Jack Oâ€™Connor (Beaufort)
18. Joseph Lenihan (Knocknagoshel)
19. David Mangan (Laune Rangers)
20. Sean Quilter (Austin Stacks)
21. David Dineen (Rathmore)
22. James McCarthy (Kenmare)
23. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
24. Jamie McVeigh (Listowel Emmets)

Tipperary (vs Kerry)

1. Callan Scully (Nenagh Ã‰ire Ã“g)

2. Tommy McDonagh (Cahir)
3. Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)
4. Christy McDonagh (Cahir)

5. Mark Oâ€™Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)
6. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)
7. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Billy Murphy (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
9. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

10. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)
11. Alan Flannery (Galtee Rovers)
12. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

13. Christy English (Ballyporeen)
14. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)
15. Eddie Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Subs

16. Cian Oâ€™Mahony (Ardfinnan)
17. John Oâ€™Sullivan (Galtee Rovers)
18. Conor Power (Ballina)
19. Gavin Meagher (Inane Rovers)
20. Conor Whelan (Mullinahone)
21. Rhys Byron (Galtee Rovers)
22. Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan)
23. Dylan Farrelly (Clerihan)
24. SeÃ¡n Ã“â€™Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

Limerick (vs Clare)

1. Kevin Walsh

2. Shane Bradshaw
3. Craig Carew
4. Michael Oâ€™Hanrahan

5. Luke Scannell
6. Tim Lyons
7. Darragh Oâ€™Keeffe

8. James Molyneaux
9. John Hayes

10. Keith Oâ€™Kelly
11. Luke Gleeson
12. Brian Foley

13. Paul Oâ€™Shaugnessy
14. Eoin Murphy
15. Patrick Gallagher

Subs

16. Ronan McElligot
17. Ruadhan Oâ€™Connor
18. Ryan Oâ€™Connell
19. Luke Gamell
20.Â Michael Shanahan
21. Andrew McMahon
22. Darren Kearns
23. Dylan Maloney
24. Kevin Guinea

Wednesday 11 April

Munster minor football quarter-finals

Clare v Limerick, Cusack Park, 6.30pm
Cork v Waterford, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7pm
Tipperary v Kerry, Semple Stadium, 7pm

â€˜We were on a replay and missed a goalâ€™: Why TG4 made the call to introduce new in-game feature

How will Tipperary rebound for the summer after hurling league final loss?

