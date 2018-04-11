  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
‘Nasty’ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool

Naby Keita will complete his move to Anfield in the summer.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 9:18 PM
PHIL THOMPSON BELIEVES the addition of Naby Keita would give Liverpool the competitive edge they require in next season’s English Premier League title fight.

Despite enjoying an incredible run in the Uefa Champions League — following their qualification into the semi-final — the Reds have struggled to keep up the pace in the English top-flight.

And Thompson is confident that the ‘nasty’ midfielder, who will complete his move to Anfield from RB Leipzig next summer, will strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“They’ve already strengthened with the signing of [Naby] Keita from Leipzig. I think he is absolutely terrific,” Thompson told Sky Sports.

“I was watching him against just last week in the Europa League and my goodness, this guy will probably give us what we’ve lacked.

“In that three behind the front three – he gives you goals, he gives you assists, he gives you energy and he’s a nasty little character.

“There is only James Milner who will really put his foot in and I think this guy could be a real sensation in the Premier League.”

The Guinea international will be hoping to help Leipzig win the Europa League. The Bulls are 1-0 up from the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Marseille and Keita, initially, an injury doubt for the crucial return leg, has been given the green light to help his side progress to the semis at the Stade Velodrome.

