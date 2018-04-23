  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bucks beat Celtics, LeBron leads Cavs as NBA playoffs get tied up

Reigning champions the Golden State Warriors were unable to complete a clean sweep against the Spurs as Gregg Popovich’s team pulled one back in his absence.

By AFP Monday 23 Apr 2018, 8:04 AM
42 minutes ago 490 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3972795

GREEK STAR GIANNIS Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including the decisive tip-in with five seconds remaining, to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 104-102 NBA playoff victory over Boston last night.

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The triumph pulled the Bucks level with the Celtics at 2-2 in their best-of-seven first round series, which continues tomorrow in Boston.

Malcolm Brogdon’s three-pointer gave the Bucks a 102-100 lead before Boston’s Al Horford made two free throws to equalize. Brogdon then missed a jumper but Antetokounmpo followed with a tip-in and the Bucks denied the Celtics in the final seconds.

“This win is incredible,” Antetokounmpo said. “We kept our composure and fought all the way to the end.”

Source: NBA/YouTube

Khris Middleton added 23 points while Jabari Parker had 16 off the bench for Milwaukee. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 34 points.

 

In Indiana, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers rebounded from a game three loss to even their series at 2-2 with a 104-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

James finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and Kyle Korver scored 18 points for the Cavaliers in the win.

Game five is in Cleveland on Wednesday.

NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Defending NBA champions Golden State failed to complete a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs, with Manu Ginobili coming off the bench to score 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to spark the hosts over the Warriors 103-90.

“Our defense was more aggressive than the previous games. Our aggressiveness was off the charts,” Ginobili said.

“We need to help each other. Today we did that.

“We moved the ball. We made some shots that helped, but it was about teamwork.”

NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

LaMarcus Aldridge had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who led from start to finish to trim Golden State’s lead in their Western Conference series to 3-1.

The Warriors, who were led by Kevin Durant’s 34 points and 13 rebounds, can advance to a second-round series against New Orleans with a game-five home victory on Tuesday.

The Spurs remained without coach Gregg Popovich, who missed his second game following the death of his wife, which has left the team heartbroken as well.

“It’s a tough time. We’ve never been through this type of adversity,” said Ginobili. “Our leader is struggling. We’re trying to push through it like he would do if he weren’t at home.”

Elsewhere, Bradley Beal scored 31 points, while John Wall had 27, and the Washington Wizards beat Toronto 106-98 to level their Eastern Conference series at two games apiece.

How social media means we may never see another Andre The Giant

Kaepernick honoured with Amnesty International award

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'It's a serious effort to get back in that timeframe': Henshaw huge for Leinster after shoulder injury
'It's a serious effort to get back in that timeframe': Henshaw huge for Leinster after shoulder injury
'I'd never criticise my players. When we lose, it's on me' - Van Graan
Donnacha Ryan a difference-maker in Racing's win over Munster
FOOTBALL
'I didn't have a chance at Chelsea' - Salah delighted with Premier League redemption
'I didn't have a chance at Chelsea' - Salah delighted with Premier League redemption
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking
Stoke edge closer to the drop after surrendering more points at home
MANCHESTER UNITED
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Three talking points from the weekend as Man United and Chelsea book FA Cup final spots
Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man United after booking FA Cup final date
'I think we have enough': Lukaku says investment isn't necessary for United to challenge City
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
As it happened: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final
Cullen bidding to become first man to lift European Cup as both player and coach
Pivac full of praise for Leinster as Scarlets turn their focus to Pro14 run-in
LEINSTER
'The most impressive thing about Scott is what he's doing with the younger guys off the field'
'The most impressive thing about Scott is what he's doing with the younger guys off the field'
'We're part of something really special and winning is such a great feeling'
'We've had two great days in the Aviva, but it's a very different challenge to go away to Spain'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie