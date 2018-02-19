Here's the new away kit Dundalk have launched for the 2018 season

DUNDALK WILL BE sporting a brand new kit when they go in search of their first win of the 2018 season in this Friday night’s Premier Division clash with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.
The SSE Airtricity League side today launched their new away strip. The black and grey kit, again produced by local company CX+ Sport, replaces one in which the club achieved so many memorable results, particularly during their European run in 2016.
Dundalk wore the old black and yellow kit in their 3-0 defeat of BATE Borisov in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, as well as in their 1-0 triumph against Maccabi Tel Aviv in the group stages of the Europa League — games that both took place in Tallaght.
The strip also brought the Louth outfit further success in their most recent trips to the home of Shamrock Rovers. They defeated the Hoops there last September to win the EA Sports Cup, and followed that up with an FAI Cup semi-final replay victory in October.
