Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
France limit damage against New Zealand after early red card

The All Blacks scored four tries against the 14 men, but wound up winning by just 13 points.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 9:22 AM
1 hour ago 8,105 Views 19 Comments
Updated 1 hour ago

DESPITE AN EARLY red card for France fullback Benjamin Fall, New Zealand made hard work of their 26-13 second Test win over Les Bleus.

Fall was dismissed after just 12 minutes after a collision with Beauden Barrett. Consulting with his TMO, Australian referee Angus Gardner decided that Fall was not in a position to challenge for a high ball which the out-half had risen to claim.

The All Black 10 was bumped while in the air by Fall and dropped to the turf  at a worrying angle with his head and shoulders appearing to be first to the deck, leading Gardner to explain: ”red card, no other option”.

Barrett subsequently failed the HIA test after the blow and has been permanently replaced by Damien McKenzie.

Though the world champions took little time to take advantage of the extra man with Joe Moody and Ben Smith scoring before the 20 minute mark, they struggled to pull away in the manner they did during last week’s controversial 52-11 win.

 

Indeed, aside from Jordie Barrett tries either side of half-time, it was France who threatened the try-line with two scores chalked off the by the TMO before Cedate Gomes Sa crossed for the tourists with the clock gone red.

