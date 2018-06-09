This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Controversial yellow the turning point as 8-try New Zealand rout France

The All Blacks racked up 41 points in the final half hour with France unable to recover from the setback.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 10:31 AM
1 hour ago 6,054 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4061596
Image: Photosport/Renee McKay/INPHO
Image: Photosport/Renee McKay/INPHO

NEW ZEALAND RAN out 52-11 winners of their first Test against France this morning, scoring seven second half tries.

The final score was far removed from the tightly-contested match that was on show until the 51st minute.

With the score standing at 11 apiece after France scored through Remy Grosso and the boot of Morgan Parra in the first half, referee Luke Pearce issued a controversial yellow card for a high tackle to Les Bleus lock Paul Gabrillague.

Had Pearce consulted the TMO on the decision, he may well have been advised that the tackle was chest high. New Zealand ate up the man advantage, scoring tries from Codie Taylor, Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane in the sin-bin window – a period in which Ofa Tuungafasi and Sam Cane were fortunate to escape with just a penalty after a double high hit on wing Remy Grosso.

New Zealand Rugby France Source: David Rowland

By the time Gabrillague returned from the sin-bin, the All Blacks were in full flight and France were out of steam.

Damian McKenzie, Ngani Laumape, Ardie Savea and a second try from Ioane added to Beauden Barrett’s first-half try to complete a clinical 30-minute, 41-point demolition.

Grand Slam champs Ireland look to repeat 1979 feats in Australia

“I’ve no doubt we have players here that will go on and play for Ireland’: McNamara not concerned by U20 losing run

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
IRELAND
Grand Slam champs Ireland look to repeat 1979 feats in Australia
Grand Slam champs Ireland look to repeat 1979 feats in Australia
'I thought, 'If I can do Ireland and that side of the world, I can do Japan''
Ireland striker O'Gorman set to make 99th cap as team named for crucial World Cup qualifier
HURLING
Kevin Moran back in for Waterford's clash with Limerick after suspension
Kevin Moran back in for Waterford's clash with Limerick after suspension
Michael Ryan makes three changes for Tipp's showdown with Banner
Sunday Game Live to show highlights of Saturday's qualifiers
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Worry for Brazil as Man United's new €60 million signing suffers ankle trauma
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie