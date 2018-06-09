France fume as high hit by All Blacks pair goes unpunished and puts Grosso in hospital

FRANCE WINGER REMY Grosso was taken to hospital after being injured in a tackle that left coach Jacques Brunel fuming after the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

“The injury is quite serious and the tackle was dangerous. I think that the way he was done by the All Blacks pair was illegal,” said Brunel, urging officials to review the incident.

Grosso scored France’s only try in the 52-11 thrashing by the All Blacks.

But he was taken from the field in the second half with an apparent head injury after being hit high by All Blacks Sam Cane and Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Brunel was surprised there was no yellow card, unlike the one shown to Paul Gabrillagues in the second half for a head-high tackle on Ryan Crotty.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said he did not believe Gabrillagues should have been sent to the sin bin.

Brunel said he had to accept the Gabrillagues ruling, but hoped officials would take another look at how Grosso was injured.

“Since we are talking about this particular case, it would be good if the situation is reviewed,” he said.

