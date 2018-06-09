This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
France fume as high hit by All Blacks pair goes unpunished and puts Grosso in hospital

Jacques Brunel isn’t happy, and rightly so.

By AFP Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 2:39 PM
36 minutes ago 2,388 Views 6 Comments
French winger Grosso.
Image: Anthony Au-Yeung
French winger Grosso.
French winger Grosso.
Image: Anthony Au-Yeung

FRANCE WINGER REMY Grosso was taken to hospital after being injured in a tackle that left coach Jacques Brunel fuming after the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

“The injury is quite serious and the tackle was dangerous. I think that the way he was done by the All Blacks pair was illegal,” said Brunel, urging officials to review the incident.

Grosso scored France’s only try in the 52-11 thrashing by the All Blacks.

But he was taken from the field in the second half with an apparent head injury after being hit high by All Blacks Sam Cane and Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Brunel was surprised there was no yellow card, unlike the one shown to Paul Gabrillagues in the second half for a head-high tackle on Ryan Crotty.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said he did not believe Gabrillagues should have been sent to the sin bin.

Brunel said he had to accept the Gabrillagues ruling, but hoped officials would take another look at how Grosso was injured.

“Since we are talking about this particular case, it would be good if the situation is reviewed,” he said.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

