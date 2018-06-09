This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months

The streak is over.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 9,658 Views 46 Comments
http://the42.ie/4061683

IRELAND WERE HELD try-less as their 12-game winning streak ended with an 18-9 loss to Australia in Brisbane. You’ll find our match report from the Suncorp Stadium here, and below are our player ratings for Joe Schmidt’s men.

The Ireland players after conceding a try that was later disallowed Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Rob Kearney: 6

Uncharacteristic errors under high balls were his story of the first half and the first led up to Australia’s first try. The odd poor moment aside, his positional play in the back-field was solid and delivered one excellent line drive on the left to clear his lines.

Jordan Larmour: 6

Entered the fray after 25 minutes with Keith Earls brought off for HIA. Unusually for a warm-weather Test this wasn’t really a day for wingers, but Larmour was ever-spritely and energetic in attack.

Robbie Henshaw: 5

Missed the final two games of Leinster’s season and looked rusty for it. An excellent early turnover was negated by defensive mis-fires. Shot up out of the line twice in the first half and the second paved the way for Foley’s try.

Bundee Aki: 6

In an uber-physical Test, Aki was tasked with trucking the ball into contact at regular intervals. Didn’t get to show his fine open-field work and handling skills, but led the team for carries with 19 and got through seven tackles.

Jacob Stockdale: 6

So often criticised for defensive deficiencies amid attacking feats, the Ulster wing flipped the script somewhat today with try-saving tackle while unable to find inroads with the ball and crucially beaten for high balls by Folau.

Rob Kearney and Joey Carbery dejected after the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Joey Carbery: 7

Stood up to some treatment early on and kicked Ireland onto the board with straightforward first-half penalties. Involved in some slick back-line moves but wasn’t able to get the screw properly turning when Ireland were in the ascendancy midway through the first half. That’s understandable, class 10 who will pick up the extra bells and whistles the more he plays in his favoured position.

Conor Murray: 6

Looked a little dazed after being targetted early by the Wallabies, but settled in a decent  rhythm barring a mix-up with Sexton. He and Carbery will complement each other nicely in red.

Jack McGrath: 6

Engaged in the thankless tight carrying work that is so vital and made his presence felt around the ruck.

Rob Herring: 7

Stuck his line-out darts nicely and the set-piece was a positive for the tourists. His mobility as a carrier brought something quite different from Rory Best, but Schmidt likes the idea of Herring as a longer-term option.

John Ryan: 7

Scrummaged well and delivered some powerful carrying work during a rare Test start.

Iain Henderson: 7

Quietly effective throughout, particularly at the breakdown with so many poach threats in gold. Animation usually goes unrewarded, but the value was showed as his readiness to receive possession tempted Coleman to hit him off the ball and chalk Israel Folau’s try off the board.

James Ryan tackled by Will Genia Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

James Ryan: 7

It’s finally happened, James Ryan has lost a professional rugby match a full year and 23 appearances after his first time on the big stage.

It wasn’t for a lack of effort or heft on his part though. A first-half all-in-one tackle, clearout and steal on Paenga-Amosa seemed to sum up his brilliance in a neat package and he came close to matching Aki’s carry count with 18.

Peter O’Mahony: 8

A leader’s performance. In his fourth outing as captain O’Mahony was outstanding from the off, stealing line-outs, winning turnovers and even putting in a grubber kick in a game where try-scoring chances were at a premium.

Jordi Murphy: 6

Always in for a hard day with two of the world’s best sevens standing opposite him, Murphy carried with great purpose and frustrated David Pocock a few times, but ultimately those skirmish victories didn’t translate to the overall outcome.

CJ Stander: 6

Denied a try with a lung-busting second half run by excellent Haylett-Petty defence, but probably ought to have passed rather than back his pace against the wing. Effective as ever on the carry, joining Ryan in double figures into contact.

Replacements

Cian Healy: 5

Sean Cronin: 4

Tadhg Furlong: 5

Johnny Sexton: 4

Controversial yellow the turning point as 8-try New Zealand rout France

The42 Team

