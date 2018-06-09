This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's attack lacks creative edge to leave Schmidt's side chasing Wallabies

The tourists couldn’t create enough clear try-scoring chances in Brisbane.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 2:20 PM
55 minutes ago 3,241 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/4061939

Murray Kinsella reports from Suncorp Stadium

AS ALWAYS, IRELAND had plenty of the ball but their inability to score a try was damaging in Brisbane and Joe Schmidt’s side are now chasing this series against the Wallabies.

Michael Cheika’s men moved 1-0 ahead with a fully-deserved 18-9 victory at Suncorp Stadium, scoring two tries and always looking like the more threatening team when in possession.

CJ Stander dejected after the game CJ Stander came close to scoring. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Inside centre Kurtley Beale was at his playmaking best, showing off his vision, passing range and delightful footwork, while halfbacks Will Genia and Bernard Foley managed the game with a good deal of composure in the crucial final quarter.

Isreal Folau, as ever, was sensational in the air, almost making what should have been one-on-one contests look like no one was getting off the ground against him.

And with Marika Koroibete sizzling with energy, pace and power out wide, the Wallabies could certainly have had more than the two tries they managed, an excellent Folau score ruled out for a tackle off the ball on James Ryan before the key turnover.

The manner in which the Aussies pounced for that disallowed score was typical, as Beale identified space on the turnover and Foley calmly executing a two-on-one on the edge for Folau to streak in.

Ireland, in contrast, looked blunt with the ball.

Their near-try, prevented by Dane Haylett-Petty in stunning fashion, was created by the superb James Ryan running over the mismatched Foley and shifting the ball to CJ Stander – a moment based more on physical dominance than creative play.

Johnny Sexton dejected after the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland simply didn’t have the creative edge that was needed to break down a ferocious Wallabies defence, which comfortably went through phase after phase against a direct Irish effort, with David Pocock poaching and everyone – backs included – hitting hard.

Johnny Sexton got 23 minutes on the pitch after replacing Joey Carbery and didn’t quite get up to the pace of it but his creative edge and decision-making intelligence will be important as Ireland look to bounce back next weekend in Melbourne.

Garry Ringrose was missed to on a night when the centre combination of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw struggled. The expectation is that Ringrose will come in at 13 for the second Test and his footwork and pace on the outside will be valuable for Ireland.

As we saw in the final two games of the Grand Slam success, Ringrose’s creative streak at outside centre makes life easier for Ireland. His deceptive darts over the gainline so often lead to big moments for Ireland.

Sexton and Ringrose coming into the backline would certainly help Ireland’s attack, which struggled as the Wallabies brought the kind of physicality that is a requirement to cope against Ireland.

The Irish pack had a good outing, led as ever by the immense James Ryan, but they will have been disappointed with their breakdown showing, where Dan Leavy was perhaps missed as Pocock got on top.

Ireland’s Garry Ringrose Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

It was behind the scrum where Ireland arguably struggled most, failing to create the kind of clear chances that allowed them to score a record 20 tries in their Six Nations triumph.

Discovering a creative spark looks key for Schmidt’s side as they attempt to level the series next Saturday and take it into a decisive clash in Sydney on 23 June.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Jordan Larmour: The prodigiously talented wonderkid who was always destined for the top

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
IRELAND
Ireland's attack lacks creative edge to leave Schmidt's side chasing Wallabies
Ireland's attack lacks creative edge to leave Schmidt's side chasing Wallabies
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
Worry for Brazil as Man United's new €60 million signing suffers ankle trauma
FIFA WORLD CUP
Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Swedish media over World Cup snub
Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Swedish media over World Cup snub
'The golden generation in England won nothing. I think all of Belgium just wants to win something'
PSG youngster eclipses Ronaldo on star's 150th outing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie