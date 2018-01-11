The NFL's new €100m coach and his team will be in London next year

JON GRUDEN AND the Oakland Raiders will be one of six teams playing in London in 2018 as part of the NFL’s International Series.

After four London games during the 2017 season, the league has opted to return to just three in 2018, with the Raiders taking on the Seattle Seahawks, the Eagles facing the ever-present Jaguars and the LA Chargers and Tennessee Titans also going head-to-head.

For the Titans, Eagles and Seahawks, it will be a first trip to London meaning that just three of the NFL’s 32 teams — the Panthers, Packers and Texans — have not played in England.

2018 will mark the sixth successive year Jacksonville have played in the International Series and while they started with two losses, they’ve made the most of their second home of late, winning the last four.

The Raiders and Chargers have also played in London before; the latter losing to the Saints in 2008, while Oakland suffered a 38-14 loss to the Miami Dolphins in 2014.

Full details

Sunday 14 October (Week 6) – Tottenham’s new stadium

Seattle Seahawks @ Oakland Raiders

Sunday 21/28 October (Week 7/8) – Wembley

Philadelphia Eagles @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday 21/28 October (Week 7/8) – Wembley

Tennessee Titans @ LA Chargers

