This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 31 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boost for Waterford as ex-Ireland international signs

Noel Hunt had been heavily linked with the Blues in recent days and has now been confirmed their new player/assistant-manager.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 31 May 2018, 9:04 PM
1 hour ago 5,591 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4047519
Noel Hunt is joining Waterford as player/assistant manager.
Image: Martin Rickett
Noel Hunt is joining Waterford as player/assistant manager.
Noel Hunt is joining Waterford as player/assistant manager.
Image: Martin Rickett

EX-IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Noel Hunt has signed with Waterford as player/assistant manager, the club have confirmed.

The 35-year-old striker previously played in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers and Waterford (on loan) as a youngster in the early 2000s. He also spent a season in the Premier League for Reading (as well as several campaigns in the Championship with the Royals), in addition to representing Dundee United, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth among others.

Last year, he was part of the Wigan squad who enjoyed a memorable season, gaining promotion to the Championship and stunning Pep Guardiola’s Man City in the FA Cup.

The Waterford native won three caps for Ireland between 2008 and 2009, featuring in the memorable 1-1 draw away to Italy in Bari during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers.

In addition to representing a good option in attack, the veteran star will be a key part of manager Alan Reynolds’ backroom staff for the club who have enjoyed an excellent 2018 so far, exceeding the expectations of many as they currently sit third in the Premier Division, having only been promoted last year.

Speaking in reaction to the news, Waterford FC General Manager, Jack Power, said: “We are delighted to have Noel Hunt return to Waterford. He is widely experienced, having played in the Premier League as well as representing the Republic of Ireland. He’ll bring both great energy and enthusiasm into Waterford FC. It is truly a major coup for our football club.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It has almost become a derby at this stage. There’s a lot of hype around it’>

Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
IRELAND
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie