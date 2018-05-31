Boost for Waterford as ex-Ireland international signs

EX-IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Noel Hunt has signed with Waterford as player/assistant manager, the club have confirmed.

The 35-year-old striker previously played in the League of Ireland with Shamrock Rovers and Waterford (on loan) as a youngster in the early 2000s. He also spent a season in the Premier League for Reading (as well as several campaigns in the Championship with the Royals), in addition to representing Dundee United, Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth among others.

Last year, he was part of the Wigan squad who enjoyed a memorable season, gaining promotion to the Championship and stunning Pep Guardiola’s Man City in the FA Cup.

The Waterford native won three caps for Ireland between 2008 and 2009, featuring in the memorable 1-1 draw away to Italy in Bari during the 2010 World Cup qualifiers.

In addition to representing a good option in attack, the veteran star will be a key part of manager Alan Reynolds’ backroom staff for the club who have enjoyed an excellent 2018 so far, exceeding the expectations of many as they currently sit third in the Premier Division, having only been promoted last year.

Speaking in reaction to the news, Waterford FC General Manager, Jack Power, said: “We are delighted to have Noel Hunt return to Waterford. He is widely experienced, having played in the Premier League as well as representing the Republic of Ireland. He’ll bring both great energy and enthusiasm into Waterford FC. It is truly a major coup for our football club.”

