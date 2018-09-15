Ireland international O'Gorman on target as late drama sees Peamount United claim cup triumph

PEAMOUNT UNITED BEAT Wexford Youths 2-1 in the WNL League Cup final at Ferrycarrig Park today.

It was Peamount’s first trophy in five years, but that outcome looked unlikely early on, as defender Lauren Dwyer put Wexford ahead midway through the first half, heading home Emma Hansberry’s well-executed free kick.

The visitors recovered well in the second half, however. Shortly after the break, Ireland internationals Amber Barrett and Aine O’Gorman linked up, as the latter’s powerful strike was too hot to handle for goalkeeper Ciamh Dollard, who could only help the attempt into the net.

And with eight minutes remaining, the visitors got the winner their play deserved. Player-of-the-match Megan Smyth-Lynch got the vital goal in somewhat fortuitous fashion, as an attempted clearance rebounded off her and deflected into the net.

Wexford Youths could yet finish the season on a high, as they bid for glory in the league. They have two crucial fixtures to come, facing Peamount again next weekend and second-placed Shelbourne on 25 September.

Wexford Youths: Ciamh Dollard, Nicola Sinnott, Lauren Dwyer, Orlaith Conlon, Becky Cassin, Aisling Frawley (McKenna Davidson 59), Kylie Murphy (capt.), Emma Hansberry (Orla Casey 86), Edel Kennedy, Katrina Parrock (Doireann Fahey 80), Rianna Jarrett.

Peamount United: Naoisha McAloon, Lauryn O’Callaghan, Louise Corrigan, Chloe Moloney, Lucy McCarten (Niamh Barnes 80), Megan Smyth-Lynch (Sarah McKevitt 90+1), Niamh Farrelly, Karen Duggan, Aine O’Gorman, Eleanor Ryan-Doyle, Amber Barrett.

Referee: Paula Brady.

