Flawless round leaves Dunne in the hunt on the final day at the China Open

Paul Dunne (file pic) is well placed at the China Open.

Paul Dunne (file pic) is well placed at the China Open.

ADRIAN OTAEGUI JOINED Matt Wallace at the top of a crammed leaderboard on moving day at the China Open, while Ireland’s Paul Dunne also put himself in contention.

Wallace held a one-shot lead at the halfway mark in Beijing, but will head into his final round locked on 12 under with Spaniard Otaegui.

Otaegui signed for a five-under 67 on Saturday after reeling off five birdies in a row in a blemish-free third round at Topwin Golf and Country Club.

The world number 142 kept himself firmly in contention for a second European Tour title with birdies at the eighth and ninth holes before making another three gains in a row after the turn.

Wallace would have been out on his own but for a bogey at 17, where he also dropped a shot on Friday, which ensured he had to settle for a three-under 69.

The Englishman turned in 34 and a fourth birdie of the day at the 15th put him on 13 under, but his only dropped shot at the penultimate hole cost him the outright lead.

Alexander Bjork, Julien Guerrier and Jorge Campillo are just a shot off the pace, with Paul Dunne one of six players who lie a stroke further back on 10 under.

The Greystones native didn’t drop a single shot en route to carding a five-under-par round of 67, which included five birdies.