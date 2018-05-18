  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Paul Rouse appointed as interim Offaly boss

The UCD lecturer will take charge for the rest of the championship.

By Adrian Russell Friday 18 May 2018, 11:45 PM
53 minutes ago
Paul Rouse is a regular guest on Off The Ball.
Image: Off The Ball YouTube
Paul Rouse is a regular guest on Off The Ball.
Paul Rouse is a regular guest on Off The Ball.
Image: Off The Ball YouTube

OFFALY HAVE TONIGHT appointed Paul Rouse as their new senior football manager.

The UCD history lecturer will take charge of the side for the remainder of their championship run.

Rouse — a sports columnist with the Irish Examiner and an author — has been involved in the backroom set up for his club Tullamore.

The news comes in the wake of Stephen Wallace’s departure. The Faithful were stunned by Wicklow in their Leinster SFC clash last weekend.

As well as Paul Rouse, the interim management team ”will also consist of Stephen Darby, John Rouse and Alan McNamee” according to a county board statement this evening.

Offaly will face into the qualifiers on 9 June.

New face included in Monaghan side to face Tyrone

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

