New face included in Monaghan side to face Tyrone

MIDFIELDER NIALL KEARNS is set to make his Championship debut, as Monaghan face Tyrone this weekend.

Two other players could also make their debuts, with Barry Kerr and David Garland named among the substitutes for the second quarter-final of the 2018 Ulster Senior Football Championship on Sunday.

Elsewhere, there are a number of more experienced faces in the team, with Vinny Corey set to play his 54th Championship game.

The match takes place at 4pm in Healy Park, Omagh.

Tyrone named their team for the clash on Thursday evening — it can be viewed here.

Monaghan team:

1. Rory Beggan

2. Colin Walshe

3. Drew Wylie

4 Ryan Wylie

5 Kieran Duffy

6 Vinny Corey

7 Karl O’Connell

8 Niall Kearns

9 Darren Hughes

10 Fintan Kelly

11 Jack McCarron

12 Dessie Ward

13 Conor McCarthy

14 Kieran Hughes

15 Conor McManus

Subs:

16. Conor Forde

17 Conor Boyle

18 Barry Kerr

19 Dessie Mone

20 Neil Mc Adam

21 Paudie Mc Kenna

22 Dermot Malone

23 Owen Duffy

24 Ryan McAnespie

25 David Garland

26 Shane Carey

