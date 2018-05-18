New face included in Monaghan side to face Tyrone

MIDFIELDER NIALL KEARNS is set to make his Championship debut, as Monaghan face Tyrone this weekend.
Two other players could also make their debuts, with Barry Kerr and David Garland named among the substitutes for the second quarter-final of the 2018 Ulster Senior Football Championship on Sunday.
Elsewhere, there are a number of more experienced faces in the team, with Vinny Corey set to play his 54th Championship game.
The match takes place at 4pm in Healy Park, Omagh.
Tyrone named their team for the clash on Thursday evening — it can be viewed here.
Monaghan team:
1. Rory Beggan
2. Colin Walshe
3. Drew Wylie
4 Ryan Wylie
5 Kieran Duffy
6 Vinny Corey
7 Karl O’Connell
8 Niall Kearns
9 Darren Hughes
10 Fintan Kelly
11 Jack McCarron
12 Dessie Ward
13 Conor McCarthy
14 Kieran Hughes
15 Conor McManus
Subs:
16. Conor Forde
17 Conor Boyle
18 Barry Kerr
19 Dessie Mone
20 Neil Mc Adam
21 Paudie Mc Kenna
22 Dermot Malone
23 Owen Duffy
24 Ryan McAnespie
25 David Garland
26 Shane Carey
