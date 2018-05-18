  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
New face included in Monaghan side to face Tyrone

Niall Kearns is set to make his Championship debut this weekend.

By The42 Team Friday 18 May 2018, 9:30 PM
Monaghan's Niall Kearns.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MIDFIELDER NIALL KEARNS is set to make his Championship debut, as Monaghan face Tyrone this weekend.

Two other players could also make their debuts, with Barry Kerr and David Garland named among the substitutes for the second quarter-final of the 2018 Ulster Senior Football Championship on Sunday.

Elsewhere, there are a number of more experienced faces in the team, with Vinny Corey set to play his 54th Championship game.

The match takes place at 4pm in Healy Park, Omagh.

Tyrone named their team for the clash on Thursday evening — it can be viewed here.

Monaghan team:

1. Rory Beggan

2. Colin Walshe
3. Drew Wylie
4 Ryan Wylie

5 Kieran Duffy
6 Vinny Corey
7 Karl O’Connell

8 Niall Kearns
9 Darren Hughes

10 Fintan Kelly
11 Jack McCarron
12 Dessie Ward

13 Conor McCarthy
14 Kieran Hughes
15 Conor McManus

Subs:

16. Conor Forde
17 Conor Boyle
18 Barry Kerr
19 Dessie Mone
20 Neil Mc Adam
21 Paudie Mc Kenna
22 Dermot Malone
23 Owen Duffy
24 Ryan McAnespie
25 David Garland
26 Shane Carey

