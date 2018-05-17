  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 17 May, 2018
McCann and Cavanagh named to start for Ulster quarter-final clash with Monaghan

Colm Cavanagh and Tiernan McCann have been nursing injuries of late.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 17 May 2018, 10:10 PM
15 minutes ago 361 Views 1 Comment
Image: Photojoiner.net
Image: Photojoiner.net

COLM CAVANAGH AND Tiernan McCann have both been named to start for Tyrone in their Ulster quarter-final clash with Monaghan this Sunday in Omagh [Throw-in, 4pm].

Both players have been nursing injuries of late, with Cavanagh not featuring during the National League due to a quad muscle injury.

GAA.ie reports that he has recently returned to training.

McCann suffered a broken knee cap in February after he was substituted in the 77th minute of Tyrone’s National League tie against Kildare.

A subsequent MRI scan confirmed the extent of the injury.

Lee Brennan, who has been managing a hamstring injury he picked up in a club game, has also been selected to start in the full-forward line.

Mickey Harte has named an experienced defence for the showdown with Monaghan.

Ronan McNamee and Cathal McCarron will both take up positions in the full-back line while Peter Harte will bring an attacking threat for Tyrone from half-back.

Meanwhile, Mattie Donnelly will partner Cavanagh in midfield and Niall Sludden has been named to start at centre-half forward.

Tyrone 

1. Niall Morgan

2. Padraig Hampsey
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Cathal McCarron

5. Tiernan McCann
6. Frank Burns
7. Peter Harte

8. Colm Cavanagh
9. Mattie Donnelly

10. Cathal McShane
11. Niall Sludden
12. Conor Meyler

13. Lee Brennan
14. Conor McAliskey
15. Mark Bradley

