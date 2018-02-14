Tyrone star Tiernan McCann ruled out for the rest of the league with broken kneecap

FRESH FROM THEIR first league victory of the year, Tyrone have been dealt a blow with the news that wing-back Tiernan McCann will miss the next two months with a broken kneecap.

The Killyclogher flyer was substituted in the 77th minute of Tyrone’s win over Kildare on Sunday after sustaining a blow to his knee, and a subsequent MRI confirmed his worst fears.

“The scan revealed that he has a crack to his kneecap and he is definitely out for the rest of the league,” Mickey Harte told the Irish News.

“The best-case scenario is that he will be out for at least six to eight weeks and its awful news to hear. First of all for Tiernan himself as he has contracts to fulfil with his work, so that is going to have a major impact.”

An All-Star nominee in 2017, McCann has endured a bad run of injury luck in recent months.

He broke the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during the first-half of Tyrone’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin last August.

McCann underwent surgery to have three screws inserted into his hand and couldn’t work for seven weeks after the operation.

