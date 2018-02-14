  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tyrone star Tiernan McCann ruled out for the rest of the league with broken kneecap

The wing-back will miss the next two months after suffering the injury against Kildare last weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 9:11 AM
3 hours ago
http://the42.ie/3850992
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FRESH FROM THEIR first league victory of the year, Tyrone have been dealt a blow with the news that wing-back Tiernan McCann will miss the next two months with a broken kneecap.

The Killyclogher flyer was substituted in the 77th minute of Tyrone’s win over Kildare on Sunday after sustaining a blow to his knee, and a subsequent MRI confirmed his worst fears.

“The scan revealed that he has a crack to his kneecap and he is definitely out for the rest of the league,” Mickey Harte told the Irish News.

“The best-case scenario is that he will be out for at least six to eight weeks and its awful news to hear. First of all for Tiernan himself as he has contracts to fulfil with his work, so that is going to have a major impact.”

An All-Star nominee in 2017, McCann has endured a bad run of injury luck in recent months.

He broke the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during the first-half of Tyrone’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin last August.

McCann underwent surgery to have three screws inserted into his hand and couldn’t work for seven weeks after the operation.

Playing in a Connacht final 10 days after appendix surgery and swapping New York for Corofin

Premier duo Forde and McGrath shoot UL into third Fitzgibbon final in four years

