Clare unveil team to take on Rebels in Munster hurling opener

CLARE MANAGERS DONAL Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have this evening unveiled their team to start the 2018 Munster Senior Hurling Championship.
The Banner will take on Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 16.00 on Sunday with David Reidy in the half forward line, full forward Peter Duggan flanked by Shane O’Donnell and Conor McGrath.
Cork are expected to name their team for the Munster opener later this evening.
Clare (SHC v Cork):
1. Donal Tuohy
2. Patrick O’Connor
3. Conor Cleary
4. Jack Browne
5. David Fitzgerald
6. David McInerney
7. Seadna Morey
8. Colm Galvin
9. Tony Kelly
10. Cathal Malone
11. John Conlon
12. David Reidy
13, Conor McGrath
14. Peter Duggan
15. Shane O’Donnell
Subs: Andrew Fahy, Cian Dillon, Jason McCarthy, Jamie Shanahan, Mikey O’Malley, Ryan Taylor, Niall Deasy, Ian Galvin, Mikey O’Neill, Podge Collins, Darragh Corry.
