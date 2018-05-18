Clare unveil team to take on Rebels in Munster hurling opener

CLARE MANAGERS DONAL Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have this evening unveiled their team to start the 2018 Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Banner will take on Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 16.00 on Sunday with David Reidy in the half forward line, full forward Peter Duggan flanked by Shane O’Donnell and Conor McGrath.

Cork are expected to name their team for the Munster opener later this evening.

Clare (SHC v Cork):

1. Donal Tuohy

2. Patrick O’Connor

3. Conor Cleary

4. Jack Browne

5. David Fitzgerald

6. David McInerney

7. Seadna Morey

8. Colm Galvin

9. Tony Kelly

10. Cathal Malone

11. John Conlon

12. David Reidy

13, Conor McGrath

14. Peter Duggan

15. Shane O’Donnell

Subs: Andrew Fahy, Cian Dillon, Jason McCarthy, Jamie Shanahan, Mikey O’Malley, Ryan Taylor, Niall Deasy, Ian Galvin, Mikey O’Neill, Podge Collins, Darragh Corry.