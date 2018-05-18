Four championship debutants in Tipp team for Limerick showdown

TIPPERARY MANAGER MICHAEL Ryan has named his team for Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship clash with Limerick, with Padraic Maher captaining the county for the clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

Ryan has named four championship debutants in his side for Tipperary’s campaign opener, with Brian Hogan, Barry Heffernan, Willie Connors and Billy McCarthy all starting, while Alan Flynn will make his full debut having come off the bench in last year’s Munster quarter-final.

Seamus Callanan and Brendan Maher are both named on the bench.

Under the new championship format, Tipp will be looking to regain the provincial trophy they won back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 before losing to Cork at the quarter-final stage 12 months ago.

The action gets underway at 2pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Tipp footballers will face Waterford in their Munster championship quarter-final and Liam Kearns has revealed his hand for Saturday evening’s game at Semple Stadium.

John Meagher makes his championship debut at full back while his Loughmore-Castleiney club mate Liam McGrath makes his first championship start.

Tipperary SHC team v Limerick:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

3. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s Clonmel)

4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

6. Padraic Maher (captain) (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Tipperary SFC v Waterford:

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Robbie Kiely (captain) (Carbery Rangers)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)

9. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

