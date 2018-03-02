After playing in 3 league games, Donegal goalkeeper Boyle quits the squad

DONEGAL BOSS DECLAN Bonner must plan without the services of Peter Boyle for the rest of the season after the goalkeeper decided to walk away from the squad.

Peter Crowley scores a goal past Boyle in the 2017 league Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Highland Radio are reporting that Boyle informed BonnerÂ of his decision earlier this week.

Boyle was initially seen as the understudy toÂ Mark Anthony McGinley, but replaced Donegalâ€™s injured first choice in the first-half of their league opener against Kerry on 28 January.

Boyle started the subsequent meetings against Galway in Letterkenny and Dublin in Croke Park, but was on the bench for Donegalâ€™s last two games against Tyrone (in the refixed McKenna Cup final) and Kildare.

The Ballyshannon man was replaced for both those games by former League of Ireland goalkeeper Shaun Patton,Â who joined Bonnerâ€™s squad this season after a soccer career where he featured forÂ Sligo Rovers and Derry City in the past.

Shaun Patton playing for Sligo Rovers against Falkirk in the 2017 Irn-Bru Cup Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Despite conceding three goals against Kildare, it was believed Patton would retain his place for the weekendâ€™s league meeting with Tyrone, which has since been postponed.

Dungloeâ€™sÂ Danny Rodgers has linked up with with the squad as a third choice keeper.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!