This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne

The Munster man had a superb game for Joe Schmidt’s side.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 7:30 PM
37 minutes ago 1,708 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4074876

Murray Kinsella reports from Melbourne

HAVING LED BY example during the 80 minutes, Peter O’Mahony led his Ireland team to applaud the Irish support at AAMI Park after a 26-21 victory sent the series into a decider in Sydney next weekend.

Peter O'Mahony supports Jack McGrath O'Mahony was at his best for Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Captaining Ireland from the start for the fifth time, the Munster flanker was outstanding and pushed Tadhg Furlong for the man-of-the-match award.

All the talk in the build-up to this second Test had focused on David Pocock’s breakdown threat but while he did manage to spoil some Irish possession and win a pair of steals, O’Mahony was the leading turnover merchant.

The blindside won three turnover penalties for Joe Schmidt’s side, while he also carried willingly in lots of traffic, latched onto team-mates superbly several times, as well as making a linebreak and throwing one offload.

He had five tackles in a busy performance that involved plenty of ruck row and his lineout skills were crucial for Ireland once again as he pressured the Wallabies and won some of Ireland’s throws too.

All in all, it was impressive stuff from the stand-in Ireland captain, who has led the team in both Tests in Australia in the absence of the injured Rory Best.

“It was hugely physical, hugely intense,” said O’Mahony after Ireland’s victory. “It was as expected when you come up against one of the best teams in the world, the physicality.

“Up front, we had a lot of ball in the first half and even in the second half, there was a lot of breakdown stuff so it was a very challenging, physical game.”

Ireland did appear to manage the threat of Pocock and Michael Hooper around the breakdown better, although O’Mahony feels there is still room for improvement.

Peter O'Mahony clashes with Marika Koroibete O'Mahony goes head-to-head with Marika Koroibete. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I think it was somewhat better,” said O’Mahony. “I still think they get in there and get a couple of turnovers but it’s hard playing against two of the best in the world at that game.

“We’d be happy with some of the improvement we’ve made but it’s certainly an area for us to continue to work on to target those type of guys.”

Schmidt will welcome the fact that Ireland’s performance, while much improved on the first Test, leaves him with lots of scope to pick out flaws that will motivate his players in the final training week of their seasons.

A dead rubber in Sydney would have been a huge shame and this series has been a brilliant spectacle that promises to serve up a thrilling finale.

Among the positives on the tour for Ireland so far has been the leadership of O’Mahony, who can now count a Southern Hemisphere scalp on his captaincy CV, which also includes a Lions Test.

Asked during the post-match press conference about his breakdown penalties against the Wallabies, O’Mahony didn’t go into too much detail.

“A couple, yeah.”

You must be pleased with that aspect of the game?

“Yeah, happy enough.”

For the Ireland captain, actions speak louder than words.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘He’s really deserving of that man-of-the-match award’ – Furlong on fire

Ireland make six changes in bid to avoid U20 World Cup relegation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
Missed penalty proves costly as Ireland's conquerors Denmark claim narrow opening win
Missed penalty proves costly as Ireland's conquerors Denmark claim narrow opening win
Gundogan's car vandalised following meeting with Turkish president
Germany star chuckles at Mexico team's prostitute scandal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie