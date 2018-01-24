  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona

The ex-Liverpool star has been named in the Catalan side’s squad for Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash against Espanyol.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 9:07 PM
1 hour ago 3,234 Views 3 Comments
Philippe Coutinho (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Philippe Coutinho (file pic).
Philippe Coutinho (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRAZILIAN PLAYMAKER PHILIPPE Coutinho has been named in the Barcelona squad for Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash against Espanyol, his first call-up since his €160 million (£142 million) move from Liverpool.

Coutinho, who has been handed the number 14 shirt vacated by China-bound Javier Mascherano, had been sidelined by a thigh injury since his drawn-out transfer saga came to an end on January 6.

The 14 shirt was also worn by the club’s Dutch legend Johan Cruyff who died in 2016.

Coutinho has been cleared to make his debut at Camp Nou as Barcelona look to overturn a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Coutinho spent six months with Barcelona’s city rivals on loan in 2012.

Club captain Andres Iniesta and striker Paco Alcacer were also included in the 19-man squad for Thursday’s game as was Colombian defender Yerry Mina, antother transfer window recruit.

- (C) AFP 2018

AFP

