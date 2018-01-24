Atletico Madrid conceded a brilliantly-worked team goal after just 24 seconds last night

SEVILLA ADVANCED TO the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a 3-1 second-leg victory over Atletico Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan last night, despite a stunning goal from Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann fired in a beautiful 25-yard strike after Sergio Escudero opened the scoring in Andalusia — finishing off a top-class team goal just 24 seconds in.

Ever Banega — with a second-half penalty following Saul Niguez’s foul on Joaquin Correa — and Pablo Sarabia completed a 5-2 aggregate win for Vincenzo Montella’s side.

Escudero’s goal was the quickest scored against Atleti in any competition under Diego Simeone.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):