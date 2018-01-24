  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pep in for €65m-rated La Liga defender and all today's transfer gossip

Elsewhere, strikers are top of a couple of wishlists, while Jonny Evans could be off to Arsenal.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 12:59 PM
9 hours ago 5,905 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3814205
Laporte (left) facing Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: Jack Abuin
Laporte (left) facing Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Laporte (left) facing Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: Jack Abuin

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Yesterday, we explained how Manchester City are planning to bolster their squad with the addition of Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Now it seems the Premier League leaders will also bring in another defender this month. Having toyed with the idea of signing former Man United centre-half Jonny Evans from West Brom, City have turned their attention to Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Bilbaro.

The Frenchman, 23, has a release clause of €65 million but Marca are reporting that they’re willing to pay it.

Northern Ireland international Evans, meanwhile, could instead end up heading to Arsenal as the Gunners would like to secure his services. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has already come in, while they are working hard to wrap up a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Wenger has also insisted that he wants to keep hold of Danny Welbeck despite interest from Besiktas and Crystal Palace.

Brighton are in the market for a striker and they have reportedly bid for Newcastle’s Aleksandar Mitrovic. However, the offer has been rejected as the Magpies hold out for £15 million.

That’s because Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has set his sights on Nicolai Jorgensen of Feyenoord. The Danish centre forward has 26 goals in 43 games for the Eredivisie side, who want £20m.

Retro Deal of the Day: Fernando Hierro to Bolton Wanderers

After a 16-season career at Real Madrid that saw him win five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues, Fernando Hierro opted to make a surprise move to Qatari club Al Rayyan in 2003.

However, that was short-lived as Sam Allardyce enticed him to join his foreign legion at Bolton Wanderers — along with the likes of Ivan Campo, Jay-Jay Okocha, Youri Djorkaeff and Bruno N’Gotty.

Bolton Wanderers' New Signings Hierro with Big Sam, Tal Ben-Haim and Julio Cesar. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

A world-class defender in his day, Hierro was well passed his best by the time he made it to English football but managed 29 league appearances for the Trotters in his one season before retiring in May 2005.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Wenger: Sanchez ‘not a mercenary’ for joining Manchester United

Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
LIVE: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
FOOTBALL
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
LIVERPOOL
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
MARTIN O'NEILL
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
'It’s still fresh in the memory so we want to try and avenge that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie