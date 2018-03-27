Pogba curls home beautiful free-kick to help France beat Russia

PAUL POGBA SCORED his first goal since November, curling home a beautiful free-kick as France beat World Cup hosts Russia 3-1 in a friendly in St Petersburg.

Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring five minutes before the break before Pogba doubled the visitors’ advantage four minutes into the second half — his first goal for club or country since 18 November.

Fyodor Smolov pulled a goal back for Russia in the 68th minute before Mbappé wrapped up the win with his second goal seven minutes from time.

