Thursday 25 October, 2018
Poll: Who deserves to win the PFAI Player of the Year award?

Dundalk trio Patrick Hoban, Chris Shields and Michael Duffy are the players in the running.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 591 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4303812

DUNDALK HAVE BEEN worthy champions in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in 2018, which is evidenced by the three nominees for the PFAI Player of the Year award.

V05zQ42X Patrick Hoban, Chris Shields and Michael Duffy. Source: INPHO

Patrick Hoban, Chris Shields and Michael Duffy — who all played key roles as the Lilywhites regained the title from Cork City — are the three men in the running to succeed Sean Maguire as the League of Ireland’s top performer, as chosen by their fellow professionals.

With one game still to play, striker Hoban has managed a remarkable haul of 29 goals. Shields has been a driving force for Stephen Kenny’s side in midfield, which earned him the SWAI/SSE Airtricity player of the month award for September. Duffy’s dazzling displays on the wing have attracted the attention of Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill.

The winner will be announced at the PFAI’s awards ceremony at Dublin’s Marker Hotel on Saturday, 10 November. For now, we want to know your views on who deserves the top individual accolade.

Who’s your pick for the PFAI Player of the Year award?


Poll Results:





