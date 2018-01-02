28 tension-laden phases, Ulster's stunning comeback and the weekend's Pro14 highlights

THERE WAS NO shortage of drama in round 12 of the Guinness Pro14 over the weekend as the festive inter-provincials delivered two more pulsating and tension-filled derbies.

At the RDS, Leinster withstood a late Connacht siege to record their fourth victory on the bounce to keep pace with pacesetters Scarlets in Conference B before Ulster and Munster played out a thriller in Belfast.

Trailing 17-0 at the break, the hosts conjured a remarkable comeback, somewhat aided by the second-half dismissal of Sam Arnold, to ease some of the pressure mounting on Les Kiss.

There were also wins for Benetton, Glasgow, Scarlets and Ospreys over the course of the weekend. Catch up with all the action below:

Zebre 16-20 Benetton Treviso

Glasgow Warriors 17-0 Edinburgh

Cardiff Blues 11-14 Scarlets

Dragons 9-22 Ospreys

Leinster 21-18 Connacht

Ulster 24-17 Munster

