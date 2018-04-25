  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Redemption for Townend as Mullins lands incredible six-timer including the Gold Cup

Willie Mullins has edged ahead of Gordon Elliott in the trainers’ championship after a spectacular Wednesday.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 8:28 PM
50 minutes ago 1,781 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3978717

David Mullins and Willie Mullins celebrate with the Gold Cup after he won on Bellshill David and Willie Mullins with the Gold Cup after winning on Bellshill. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

HAVING BEEN CAUGHT up in a moment of chaos yesterday, Paul Townend bounced back with three victories at the Punchestown Festival this afternoon.

The former champion jockey is facing a 21-day ban for dangerous riding after taking the wrong course and colliding with the fence aboard Al Boum Photo at the end of the Champion Novice Chase on Tuesday.

Cork-born Townend apologised afterwards — stating that he thought he had heard a shout to bypass the last fence.

Paul Townend celebrates after he won with Patricks Park Paul Townend after his victory with Patricks Park. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And there were no signs that the incident would affect his riding today, as he claimed the Hurdle with Pravalaguna (11/4), before following it up with the Novice Hurdle on board 5/4 favourite Next Destination.

Townend then won the Handicap Chase with Patricks Park (11/2), ahead of second-placed Blast of Koeman (6/1) and Oscar Knight (7/1) in third.

That treble was part of an incredible day for trainer Willie Mullins, who landed a total of six winners from seven — including the Gold Cup with eight-year-old Bellshill and jockey David Mullins.

Posted by on Wednesday, 25 April 2018

The remarkable six-timer means Mullins has gone in front of Gordon Elliott in the Irish trainers’ championship by prize money of €48,161.

Elliott has led for most of the season, but Mullins is now closing in on a 12th title with three days of the festival to go.

Punchestown – Wednesday’s results

  • 15.40: 1. Prince Garyantle (25/1), 2. Man Of Plenty (14/1), 3. Killaro Boy (6/1fav), 4. Nobody Home (10/1)
  • 16.20:  1. Pravalaguna (11/4), 2. Not Many Left (7/1), 3. Good Thyne Tara (6/1)
  • 16.55: 1. Next Destination (5/4fav), 2. Delta Work (7/1), 3. Kilbricken Storm (5/1)
  • 17.30: 1. Bellshill (4/1), 2. Djakadam (5/1), 3. Road To Respect (7/2fav)
  • 18.05: 1. Tornado Flyer (12/1), 2. Blackbow (9/4fav), Carefully Selected (4/1)
  • 18.40: 1. Patricks Park (11/2), 2. Blast Of Koeman (6/1), 3. Oscar Knight (7/1), 4. Polidam (12/1)
  • 19.15: 1. Colreevy (7/4fav), 2. Black Tears (9/1), 3. Tintangle (11/4)

RTÉ name replacement for Ryle Nugent as the broadcaster’s head of sport

‘Genuine mistake’: Jockey explains what went wrong in chaotic conclusion to Punchestown race

