It was another dramatic night in the race for a place in the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Benik Afobe battles for the ball with Norwich City's Timm Klose.

CARDIFF CITY STRENGTHENED their position in the Championship automatic promotion places with victory at Ipswich, as league leaders Wolves surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at home to Norwich on Wednesday.

Wolvesâ€™ lead over Cardiff is now down to nine points after Nelson Oliveira struck from 30 yards deep into stoppage time to silence Molineux.

A Jamal Lewis own goal and Alfred Nâ€™Diayeâ€™s third goal of the season put the hosts in front inside 25 minutes.

However, an instant reply for the Canaries through Christoph Zimmerman ensured a nervy evening for Nuno Espirito Santoâ€™s men.

Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy looked to have secured all three points with a fine save from James Maddison in stoppage time.

But he was surprised by Portuguese striker Oliveiraâ€™s long-range effort moments later as Norwich snatched a point at the death, just as they did in Sundayâ€™s East Anglia derby against Ipswich.

Cardiff ensured Ipswich didnâ€™t bounce back as Kenneth Zohore stabbed home from close range 25 minutes from time handed the Welsh side victory.

Neil Warnockâ€™s side now enjoy a three-point lead over Aston Villa in the battle for second spot.

The other contenders for automatic promotion failed to further their chances as Derby, Fulham and Bristol City all drew.

Derby denied Leeds a first win since Boxing Day and a first under new boss Paul Heckingbottom as Kasey Palmer levelled for the home side at Pride Park in stoppage time in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Leeds lead twice throughÂ Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Ezgjan Alioski.

However, Derby also levelled in first-half injury time thanks Andreas Weimannâ€™s powerful strike, and Palmerâ€™s equaliser moves fourth-placed Derby to within five points of Cardiff.

Honours were even when fifth travelled to sixth as Fulham stretched their unbeaten league run to 11 games in a 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

Aleksandar Mitrovic put the visitors in front with his first goal since joining on loan from Newcastle on deadline day last month.

Bobby Reid levelled before the break, but City are now winless in four games and could drop out of the playoff places if Sheffield United win at struggling Hull on Friday.

