Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Nightmare for Sergio Ramos as defender misses penalty and scores own goal in Sevilla defeat

The Madrid captain missed a penalty against his boyhood club, as the Champions League finalists narrowly lost 3-2 at Sevilla on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Wednesday 9 May 2018, 10:40 PM
28 minutes ago 1,623 Views 4 Comments
It was a night to forget for the Spaniard on Wednesday.
Image: Aitor Alcalde
Image: Aitor Alcalde

SERGIO RAMOS MISSED a penalty and scored an own goal as Real Madrid were made to rue the absences of key players as they lost 3-2 at Europa League-chasing Sevilla.

Zinedine Zidane made seven changes to the side that drew 2-2 against Barcelona in El Clasico last Sunday as injuries, suspensions and a need to rotate saw Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric sit out, with Sevilla taking full advantage with a little help from their former player Ramos.

Although Madrid were afforded plenty of the ball they were not very effective and found themselves trailing 26 minutes in â€“ Wissam Ben Yedder scoring his first LaLiga goal since February with aplomb.

Madridâ€™s response lacked urgency and Sevilla remained the brighter going forward, eventually extending their lead through Miguel Layunâ€™s fine finish right before the interval.

Ramos wasted a chance to get the visitors back in it when his penalty come back off the crossbar, and things got even worse for the centre-back â€“ much to the delight of the home fans â€“ when he turned into his own net with six minutes remaining.

Substitute Borja Mayoral pulled one back before Ramos converted from the spot at the second attempt deep in second-half stoppage-time, but Sevilla held on for three points that take them into the final Europa League spot, while Zidaneâ€™s side remain three adrift of second-place Atletico Madrid.

Dembele at the double as champions Barcelona close in on historic unbeaten 

Man City smash Premier League points and goals records with defeat of Brighton

The42 Team

