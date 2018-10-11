Ireland U21s lose out to Israel after Man United keeper's mistake

Ireland keeper Kieran O'Hara (file photo). Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Israel 3

Republic of Ireland 1

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s U21s suffered a 3-1 defeat to Israel at Akko Municipal this evening.

Noel King’s side headed into their penultimate qualifier still not mathematically out of the running for a place at next year’s European Championships.

However, the home side went in front on 15 minutes as Gavriel Kanichowsky found the back of the net after Neta Lavi’s cross was only half-cleared.

Ireland pulled level just after the hour-mark thanks to substitute Ronan Hale. After the Derry City man’s goal had been ruled out for handball moments earlier, he made no mistake in side-footing past Assaf Tzur.

But Israel were ahead again on 77 minutes through Maxim Plakushchenko. His lobbed ball into the box was completely missed by Ireland goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara as it rolled into an empty net.

With Ireland pushing for an equaliser in injury-time, Israel broke on the counter-attack and Yonatan Cohen sealed the victory before the final whistle blew.

Next up is a trip to Heidenheim to face Group 5 leaders Germany on Tuesday.

ISRAEL: Assaf Tzur; Yosef Raz Meir, Amit Bitton, Idan Nachmias (c), Yarden Cohen; Gavriel Kanichowsky (Maxim Plakushchenko 75), Neta Lavi, Yonatan Cohen, Or Dasa (Mohammad Abu Fani 64), Moti Barshazky (Shay Golan 88); Shoan Weissman.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Kieran O’Hara; Corey Whelan, Ryan Delaney (Jamie McGrath 85), Ryan Sweeney, Danny Kane; Josh Cullen (c), Jordan Shipley (Ronan Hale 59), Liam Kinsella; Harry Charsley, Reece Grego-Cox (Jake Mulraney 85), Ronan Curtis.

