American dream continues at new club for former LOI Player of the Year Richie Ryan

FORMER PFAI PLAYERS’ Player of the Year Richie Ryan has signed for United Soccer League (USL) club FC Cincinnati.

The veteran Irish midfielder makes the move — which is pending USL and federation approval — from Miami FC, where he played for two seasons.

Ryan was central as the side won a Spring Championship last year, making 29 starts and was rewarded with some individual accolades. He made the 2017 North American Soccer League (NASL) Best XI and featured on several NASL Team of the Weeks and Months.

In 2016, the Tipperary native made 18 appearances for Miami. He first made the move across the Atlantic in 2014, when he signed for Canadian outfit Ottawa Fury after some time plying his trade in Scotland.

Whilst in the League of Ireland, Ryan starred for both Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers.

During his time at Sligo, he also won two FAI Cups, — captaining his side to glory in 2011 — and was named player of the league in 2010. Ryan started his professional career at Sunderland and spent some time in England before returning to home soil for life in the League of Ireland in 2008.

In action for Sligo. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

At FC Cincinnati, he’ll link up with ex-Dundalk defender Paddy Barrett after he signed for the club in November.

“Richie is an incredibly talented midfielder who has the skill-set to connect all players on the pitch through his vision and play-making ability,” head coach Alan Koch said, welcoming his new recruit.

“His experience and leadership will be invaluable to the group as we enter the 2018 season. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Cincinnati.”

