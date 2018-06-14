This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture

The former Take That frontman raised his middle finger at the end of his performance.

By AFP Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 8:28 PM
51 minutes ago 5,382 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4071967
Robbie Williams performs at the opening ceremony.
Image: Adam Davy
Robbie Williams performs at the opening ceremony.
Robbie Williams performs at the opening ceremony.
Image: Adam Davy

BRITISH POP STAR Robbie Williams caused a stir during his performance at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow on Thursday by making an obscene gesture to a camera.

The former Take That frontman raised his middle finger at the end of his performance at the Luzhniki Stadium after appearing to mouth the words “I did this for free”.

The 44-year-old performed the opening show alongside Russian soprano Aida Garifullina, with the two singing a duet of his hit solo song ‘Angels’.

Williams had also sparked controversy in Russia two years ago for promoting stereotypes about the country with his song ‘Party Like a Russian’.

He said when his performance at the ceremony was announced on Monday that it was “a boyhood dream” and would be “an unforgettable show”.

Williams was performing in front of 80,000 people at the stadium, and a global television audience of tens of millions.

The ceremony was followed by the opening match with hosts Russia routing Saudi Arabia 5-0.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cork native O’Connor leaves Scotland to join League One club>

‘I’m not proud of the transfer fee’: Neymar insists he’s not worth €222 million>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Mesut Ãzil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
14 Twitter reactions that sum up the World Cup opening ceremony
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
'I would just like to leave this press conference because it seems like a funeral'
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
IRELAND
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
'That’s not a very nice term to use' - Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal face City and Chelsea in opening games as Premier League fixtures announced
Arsenal face City and Chelsea in opening games as Premier League fixtures announced
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie