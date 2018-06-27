This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England

Tomorrow’s game has come a day too soon for the Man United striker, according to Roberto Martinez.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 7:31 PM
1 hour ago
Lukaku has started this summer's World Cup brightly but will miss tomorrow's game in Kaliningrad.
Image: VI-Images via Getty Images
Image: VI-Images via Getty Images

ROMELU LUKAKU WILL miss Belgium’s Group G showdown with England in Kaliningrad tomorrow afternoon.

The striker has looked impressive in this summer’s World Cup, scoring four games so far in games against Panama and Tunisia, and he currently trails Harry Kane by just one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

The Man United forward is continuing to recover from an ankle injury suffered during his side’s 5-2 victory over Tunisia, according to manager Roberto Martinez, meaning player will play no part in Thursday’s encounter.

“There is no further damage for Romelu Lukaku. A scan brought us good news. He is still recovering and tomorrow is one day too early for him. But I don’t think it is going to take any longer than that,” Martinez said.

Both Belgium and England go into tomorrow’s game having qualified for the knockout stages.

Whoever comes out on top at the Kaliningrad Stadium will finish first in Group G, where they will face the runners-up in Group H — either Japan, Columbia or Senegal.

Aaron Gallagher
