'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England

Lukaku has started this summer's World Cup brightly but will miss tomorrow's game in Kaliningrad.

Lukaku has started this summer's World Cup brightly but will miss tomorrow's game in Kaliningrad.

ROMELU LUKAKU WILL miss Belgium’s Group G showdown with England in Kaliningrad tomorrow afternoon.

The striker has looked impressive in this summer’s World Cup, scoring four games so far in games against Panama and Tunisia, and he currently trails Harry Kane by just one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

The Man United forward is continuing to recover from an ankle injury suffered during his side’s 5-2 victory over Tunisia, according to manager Roberto Martinez, meaning player will play no part in Thursday’s encounter.

“There is no further damage for Romelu Lukaku. A scan brought us good news. He is still recovering and tomorrow is one day too early for him. But I don’t think it is going to take any longer than that,” Martinez said.

Both Belgium and England go into tomorrow’s game having qualified for the knockout stages.

Whoever comes out on top at the Kaliningrad Stadium will finish first in Group G, where they will face the runners-up in Group H — either Japan, Columbia or Senegal.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!