This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy sparkles tee-to-green but missed putts lead to opening-round frustration

The tournament host sits three shots off the lead, which is held by New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.

By Adam McKendry Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 7:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,387 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4111282
Large crowds followed McIlroy around the Glashedy Links on Thursday.
Image: Jan Kruger
Large crowds followed McIlroy around the Glashedy Links on Thursday.
Large crowds followed McIlroy around the Glashedy Links on Thursday.
Image: Jan Kruger

Adam McKendry reports from Ballyliffin

RORY MCILROY IS three shots off the lead after the first day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after he opened his account with a two-under 70 at Ballyliffin.

However, the world number eight will be bitterly disappointed with how he putted on the day after he showed some excellent form from tee to green on the Glashedy Links.

McIlroy mixed two birdies and one bogey on each nine for a solid opening round, but seven missed putts inside 10 feet tells the story of a round that could have been so much better.

The Ulsterman began with three pars before taking advantage of the reachable par-five fourth for a birdie, however he gave that shot straight back at the par-three fifth after failing to get up and down.

But a stunning tee-shot on the seventh left him a short putt that fell for birdie, making the turn at one-under, which soon became two-under when he rolled home another at the 12th.

He couldn’t take advantage of 13 though, and another missed up and down on the 15th led to a dropped shot. But a two-putt birdie at the 17th ensured he would finish his round on a high.

The overnight leader will be New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, son of former All Blacks great Grant, as he blistered around Ballyliffin in a five-under 67.

A solitary bogey on 15 was the only blemish on Fox’s card as he rattled in six birdies to ensure he starts Friday at the head of the pack.

“It’s my best first round of the year, I think,” the former NI Open champion said. “Nice to see a few putts go in, that hasn’t happened for a while.

Ryan Fox Ryan Fox is leading the way. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“I love the course, I love playing in Ireland, it’s treated me well the last few times I’ve been here, and I love the challenge of links golf and I thankfully conquered it today.”

Pádraig Harrington is one of seven players a shot behind Fox on four-under, a group that also includes Lee Westwood and former Masters champion Danny Willett.

“There was some good and bad but on a links golf course you could get away with that at times and I knew I could create some opportunities out there,” Harrington commented.

“Thankfully, my short game was good enough to handle the odd bad shot and I hit plenty of good ones.”

Graeme McDowell and Colm Moriarty sit on one-under, while Simon Thornton, Ruaidhri McGee and Shane Lowry all finished where they started at level par.

Paul McGinley, Paul Dunne and Gavin Moynihan are one-over, Cian McNamara finished at four-over and Neil O’Briain slumped to an opening round of six-over par.

Defending champion Jon Rahm is facing a battle to make the cut on two-over in a frustrating day for the Spaniard, while Rafa Cabrera Bello is four-over and Matthew Fitzpatrick is five-over.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘My short game was good enough to handle the odd bad shot’: Harrington one off the lead at Irish Open

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw
Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw
Irish actor Niall Sheehy was raging at audience members who watched England's penalty shootout in the middle of his play
Sterling proud of England for refusing to rise to Colombia's 'silly' antics
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Bournemouth fined £4.75m for breaking financial rules before Premier League promotion
Fifa rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
ENGLAND
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
FRANCE
After impressing at the World Cup, â¬35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
After impressing at the World Cup, €35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
COLOMBIA
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie