Monday 25 June, 2018
Here's RTÃ‰'s World Cup schedule for this week as the group stages reaches its climax

It’s 32 games down, 32 more to play in Russia.

By Ben Blake Monday 25 Jun 2018, 2:12 PM
http://the42.ie/4090444

RTE panel Russia 2018 Presenter Jacqui Hurley with pundits Didi Hamann, Liam Brady and Keith Andrews. Source: Twitter/RTEsoccer

WITH 32 MATCHES played and 32 more to go, weâ€™ve reached the halfway point of the 2018 World Cup.

From this afternoon, the final group games get underway andÂ RTÃ‰ have released their schedule for the next four days.

The national broadcaster will show one fixture from each group live onÂ RTÃ‰ 2, while airing the other simultaneously on theÂ RTÃ‰ Player andÂ RTÃ‰ News Now.

Ex-US goalkeeper Hope Solo was announced as a pundit for the finals earlier this month, but there is still no sign of the Womenâ€™s World Cup winner. However, we understand she is scheduled to arrive in Dublin for the closing stages of the round of 16.

Today from 2.30pm (Group A)

Uruguay v Russia,Â RTÃ‰2 (KO 3pm) -Â Peter Collins and guests Damien Duff, Kevin Doyle and Richie Sadlier with live coverage from Samara. Commentary from John Kenny and Ray Houghton.

Saudi Arabia v Egypt,Â RTÃ‰ News Now & RTÃ‰ Player (KO 3pm) -Â Match commentator Stephen Alkin.

Today from 6.30pmÂ (Group B)

Iran v Portugal,Â RTÃ‰2 (KO 7pm) -Â Darragh Maloney and guests Didi Hamann, Keith Andrews and Liam Brady with live coverage from Saransk. Commentary from Adrian Eames and Jim Beglin.

Spain v Morocco,Â RTÃ‰ News Now & RTÃ‰ PlayerÂ (KO 7pm) -Â Match commentary from Ger Canning.

Tomorrow from 2.30pm (Group C)

Denmark v France,Â RTÃ‰2 (KO 3pm)Â  - Jacqui Hurley is joined by Damien Duff, Didi Hamann and Michael Oâ€™Neill for live coverage. Match commentators George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan.

Australia v Peru, RTÃ‰ News Now & RTÃ‰ Player (KO 3pm) - Commentary from Hugh Cahill.

Tomorrow from 6.30pm (Group D)

Nigeria v Argentina,Â RTÃ‰2 (KO 7pm) - Darragh Maloney is joined by Eamon Dunphy, Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier. Commentators John Kenny and Brian Kerr.

Iceland v Croatia, RTÃ‰ News Now & RTÃ‰ Player (KO 7pm) -Â Commentator Adrian Eames.

Wednesday from 2.30pm (Group F)

South Korea v Germany,Â RTÃ‰2 (KO 3pm) - Peter Collins and guests Didi Hamann and Michael Oâ€™Neill with live coverage. Commentators Stephen Alkin and Jim Beglin

Mexico v Sweden, RTÃ‰ News Now & RTÃ‰ PlayerÂ (KO 3pm) - Commentator Ger Canning.

Wednesday from 6.30pm (Group E)

Serbia v Brazil,Â RTÃ‰2 (KO 7pm) -Â Darragh Maloney is joined by Damien Duff, Keith Andrews and Richie Sadlier for live coverage. Commentators George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan.

Switzerland v Costa Rica, RTÃ‰ News Now & RTÃ‰ Player (KO 7pm) -Commentator Hugh Cahill.

Thursday from 2.30pm (Group H)

Senegal v Colombia,Â RTÃ‰2 (KO 3pm) -Â Jacqui Hurley is joined by Kevin Doyle, Didi Hamann and Richard Dunne for live coverage. Commentators Stephen Alkin and Jim Beglin.

Japan v Poland, RTÃ‰ News Now & RTÃ‰ Playe (KO 3pm) - Commentator Adrian Eames.

Thursday from 6.00pm (Group G)

England v Belgium,Â RTÃ‰2 (KO 7pm) -Â Darragh Maloney plus guests Eamon Dunphy, Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier. Commentators George Hamilton and Ronnie Whelan

Panama v Tunisia,Â  RTÃ‰ News Now & RTÃ‰ Player (KO 7pm) - Commentator John Kenny.

'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
'F*** racism!' - Sweden players rally behind team-mate's powerful statement after online threats
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
Here's RTÉ's World Cup schedule for this week as the group stages reaches its climax
It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week
