Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Ruby Walsh eyeing return at Punchestown following leg fracture

The 38-year-old suffered the injury at Cheltenham last week but is hopeful he will be fit to ride at Punchestown next month.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 623 Views 2 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RUBY WALSH IS eyeing a return at next month’s Punchestown Festival after aggravating a leg fracture at Cheltenham last week, according to Racinguk.com

Punchestown begins on 24 April, where Walsh could be linking up with some of the seven winners that Willie Mullins had at Cheltenham last week, provided he recovers in time.

After steering Footpad and Benie Des Dieux to victory on the first day of Cheltenham, Walsh tumbled from Al Boum Photo at the penultimate jump of the RSA Chase.

And after undergoing an x-ray, it was discovered that he had suffered a recurrence of the leg injury. He was previously sidelined for four months with a leg fracture after falling from Let’s Dance in the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle last November.

Speaking to Racinguk.com, Walsh offered further details about his injury and confirmed that he will not be fit to ride at Aintree.

“I saw my doctor Diarmuid Moloney and the diagnosis is that it’s a very similar fracture on the inside of the original one, which has effectively opened up.

“It’s good news in that the cast has come off and I am in an air-cushioned boot right now. I don’t know exactly how long it will take to heal but it means I am hopeful of getting back for Punchestown – Aintree is not going to happen for me though.

“The prognosis could have been a lot worse and I just have to treat this as just another setback. I am determined to get back in the saddle for Punchestown and hopefully finish the season on a high.”

